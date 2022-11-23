Inflation and recession: Things will get worse before getting better

We think about the complex interplay of macroeconomics, geopolitics, and policy with a humble mindset, and have come away with a growing conviction the global economy will fare much worse for the remainder of the year and into next year - culminating in a global recessionary environment - before things can possibly get better.

Looking to the US economy and starting with inflation, we expect the persistence and potency of core services prices - especially in shelter categories - will compel the Federal Reserve to raise its target rate to 4.25% by year-end, with risks skewed to a slightly higher level.

Our reasoning is twofold. First, chair Jerome Powell does not wish to be known as the Fed leader who squandered decades of hard-earned inflation-fighting credibility.

Second, forward-looking inflation models have proven woefully inadequate at predicting the upside supply-side shocks that have plagued the global economy since the pandemic.

'No big surprises' as Fed makes fourth 0.75% hike

Putting these factors together, the Fed's risk-minimising strategy is to front-load rate hikes until the spot inflation data show clear evidence of relief, with the annualised core PCE falling toward 3.5%, for example.

It will likely take another quarter to see a material downtrend in the key categories of services inflation.

Such relief would come from a combination of a slowdown of labour demand, in line with other slowing measures of aggregate demand, and incremental gains in labour supply, as workers with lower balances of savings are drawn back into the workforce.

Together, these drivers will help to restore balance in the labour market and allow for nominal wage growth to slow from the current 5- 5.5% range toward 4-4.5% by year-end.

As Fed policy is tightened, the cyclical slowing in the US economy will become more evident - even outside of rate-sensitive sectors such as housing. The lynchpin for this view is the US consumer.

Real disposable income began to flatline early last year, and it is now falling in sequential terms to more than 5% below the pre-pandemic trend. As real income falls, consumers have increasingly relied upon savings, which on a flow basis has also fallen well below the pre-pandemic level.

The combination of a slowing labour market, falling real income, thinner savings buffers, and worsening sentiment to exert downward pressure on consumption as we approach the next year.

In fact, we are already starting to see early signs of stress among lower-income consumers in their ability to meet expenses and rising credit card balances. Unlike recent episodes of cyclical slowing, however, we do not expect another round of fiscal expansion to cushion the downturn.

A final factor to consider in the US outlook is the mounting external headwinds that will place a further drag on growth.

In Europe, we anticipate euro area GDP to slow markedly, adding to the 15% cumulative shortfall from the region's trend GDP. China, for its part, has made a clear commitment to policy restraint, making any additional impulse to the global economy marginal.

Beyond Europe and China, the strained global backdrop is reflected in the rising cost to obtain various forms of dollar liquidity, from the soaring dollar exchange rate to the drastically higher short-term borrowing costs for emerging market nations and corporates.

The Fed will likely look past the global spill overs of a strong dollar and take comfort in the dollar's ability to cool inflation at home via lower import prices and narrower corporate margins.

Baillie Gifford suffers worst US returns of Biden presidency while thematic ETFs thrive

Yet, officials will still be highly alert to the need to step in, or even change policy course, should the liquidity crisis of any major foreign borrower cause investors to flee from the broader market, including from fiscally-sound debtors that are long-term solvent, which is a dynamic reminiscent of the 1994 Mexico crisis.

Domestically, although the US rate hike cycle and quantitative tightening are in full swing, various forms of short-term borrowing for banks and businesses remain cheap and reserves in the banking system still look ample. But it is not difficult to see a dash-for-cash scenario materialising in the US, when an unexpected shock prompts banks to hoard cash and, in turn, causes the circulation of short-term liquidity in the real economy to grind to a halt.

International and domestic liquidity crises are not difficult to imagine at all, and these events will force the Fed to respond and even loosen policy if officials are forced to factor financial stability into policymaking.

Looking ahead to early 2023, the Fed will likely pause for much of the first half of the year, before making precautionary cuts at the end of Q2 2023 back toward the Fed's perceived level of the neutral rate.

If this scenario plays out, we expect the Fed will soon begin placing more emphasis on downside risks to economic growth and expressing more foresight on the risks of overtightening, pointing to the deepening slowdown abroad, as well as potential financial stability concerns.

Daleep Singh is chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income