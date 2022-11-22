Profit vs purpose: Do investors need to sacrifice returns to reward strong ESG performers?

Cannot rely on ratings

clock • 4 min read
Marina Goche, CEO of Sentifi
Image:

Marina Goche, CEO of Sentifi

The primary goal of any company is to maximise financial returns for its shareholders.

The view that this cannot be achieved whilst also taking action to excel from an environmental, social and governance perspective has been hotly contested as ESG has risen up the agenda.

As we mark the end of COP27, it is time to take stock of the state of ESG investment in 2022, debunking areas of complexity and confusion and plotting a path for meaningful impact in the future. 

ESMA to introduce rules on ESG fund names to tackle greenwashing

This dichotomy between profit and purpose has not been helped by the complexity of the space - there is much confusion around what ESG investment involves, how to measure it and whether the issuers of financial products claiming to be ESG investments are actually taking the right factors into account.

First, it is common to see the conflation of disparate terms, namely,  socially responsible investing, impact investing and ESG investing.

For clarity, socially responsible investing involves selecting or disqualifying investments based on ethical criteria e.g. screening out companies involved in tobacco.

Impact investing, by contrast, involves selecting companies achieving a social benefit goal like developing renewable energy resources.

ESG investing evaluates a company's environmental, social and governance practices, selecting and disqualifying investments based on ESG performance.

In some cases, the lack of clarity around definitions has led to greenwashing - such as the misrepresentation of financial products as ESG investments when the investments underlying the products do not fit the criteria.

Regulators have weighed in on the topic throughout 2021 and 2022. In the EU, SFDR saw the reclassification of several funds.

Earlier this year in the US, the SEC proposed rules to govern how investment firms and advisers market ESG funds.

These introduction of these rules, which require that ESG funds invest at least 80% of their assets in ESG areas, led to BNY Mellon  being fined $1.5m for incorrectly marketed ESG funds.

Add to this backdrop of confusion the issue of sourcing timely and accurate data that allows investors to  evaluate ESG performance without bias.

The ESG intelligence or analytics traditionally used by asset managers and investment advisers to derive meaningful views on ESG performance are dated and do not comply with existing and emerging regulation.

The inadequacy of traditional metrics was made apparent when Tesla was removed from the S&P 500 ESG index recently.

For over two years, traditional ESG ratings for Tesla had consistently ranked the stock with an ESG rating of AA.

During this time, Tesla was reported as having numerous product recalls, labour disputes, lawsuits and environmental violations reflecting degraded ESG performance.

These reports were clearly not reflected in traditional ESG ratings.

There was a fundamental disjunct. 

How then do investors monitor evolving ESG performance?

Where do the answers lie as to whether a company's environmental, social or governance practices have improved or degraded?

If equipped only with traditional ratings, investors will be unable to accurately evaluate ESG performance.

Is this lack of data forcing investors to choose between achieving returns and investing in companies with strong ESG performance?

In short, no. Investors are now beginning to recognise the role of alternative datasets in assessing ESG performance.

ESG managers: Poor data dogs strong investor demand

For example, many are now using alternative data sources, like our own, mined from tweets, news, forums and blogs, for intel on a company's ESG performance.

This digital chatter offers insights into ESG performance that are uncensored and delivered without delay or company bias.

The graph below demonstrates how timely ESG performance intelligence from alternative datasets can help drive investment returns.

The portfolio - in this case ours - was rebalanced every 30 days - investments were selected within the S&P 500 based on the performance of a particular company relative to peers in the industry, sector, and index.

This performance was assessed using sentiment data mined from digital chatter and online reports of environmental violations, poor governance and/ or social practices.

As the graph demonstrates, Sentifi's portfolio generated significantly higher investment returns than the benchmark.

Sentifi's portfolio outperforms S&P 500

 

This proves that companies can deliver returns to their shareholders while also taking tangible action that leads their peers from an ESG performance perspective. The answer lies in the data investors are using to assess a company's ESG performance.

Ultimately, asset managers and advisers need up-to-the-minute and actionable insights that accurately assess a company's practices - mining online forums is a sure fire way of getting such timely and unbiased analysis.

Marina Goche is CEO of Sentifi

Related Topics

More on ESG

Industry Voice: RLAM''s approach to Net zero engagement
ESG

Industry Voice: RLAM''s approach to Net zero engagement

RLAM
clock 21 November 2022 • 1 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
ESG

'Our planet is still in the emergency room': All the reaction to the COP27 deal

In the early hours of Sunday morning the COP27 Climate Summit closed with a deal that has been simultaneously hailed as a major breakthrough and a huge disappointment.

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 November 2022 • 16 min read
Inflation and tight monetary policy will “likely be with us for far longer than appreciated”, said Aaron Dunn, co-head of value investing at Eaton Vance.
ESG

Deep Dive: ESG lens may boost value opportunities

Market environment benefits value

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 18 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

FCA warns against 'gamification' of trading apps

21 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Active vs passive investing - how the debate stacks up

21 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

ESMA to introduce rules on ESG fund names to tackle greenwashing

21 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Private holdings cause biggest knock to Chrysalis NAV

21 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Polar Capital AUM dives £3.3bn in 'challenging' period

21 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

US private equity firm looks to IPO infrastructure trust on London Stock Exchange

21 November 2022 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot