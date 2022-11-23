Eight billion people and just as many opportunities

Raphael Lüscher, portfolio manager, Vontobel
Population growth is mainly concentrated in emerging markets, particularly in African and Southeast Asian countries that have young populations. These countries will make up 90% of the rise in the working age population over the next 20 years. To reap the demographic dividend in economic growth they require investments in education and up-skilling, as well as access to basic needs.
As a result, we expect that new consumption patterns will emerge, with migration and urbanisation also further accelerating. This presents attractive investment opportunities, especially to those investors who are willing to do the ground research and commit. On the other hand, East Asian countries such as China, Korea or Taiwan are facing challenges like ageing and a declining working age population.
Investment implications there are related to improving the quality of economic growth through digitalisation, automation and investments in a sustainable infrastructure.