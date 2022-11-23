Eight billion people and just as many opportunities

Damian Bird, head of emerging markets growth team and portfolio manager at Polen Capital





As investors, some of the most exciting opportunities we see ahead revolve around the growth of the world’s middle classes, particularly in emerging markets. Over recent years, we have seen phenomenal economic growth across the developing world, as evidenced by new megacities, the emergence of world-class tech companies, and improving poverty metrics. But it is over the next decades that we believe the real changes will happen.





This suggests that the weight of the economic opportunity associated with the rise of the emerging market middle classes is still ahead. In our view, the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and technology sectors are some of the areas of the market likely to benefit from the enfranchisement of billions of middle-income consumers over the next years.