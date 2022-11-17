Going forward: Inclusion in asset management must not take a step back

But macro pressures, alongside a divergence from the EU and increasing regulatory shifts, mean it will be harder to maintain this strong position.

For the industry to continue to innovate into the future, talent acquisition and retention will be key.

Alongside building teams with a wide range of skills and capabilities in high growth areas, businesses must also ensure they are hiring from a diverse talent pool. At present, the sector still struggles to mirror the diversity of the clients it serves.

While some progress has been made in recent years, a seismic shift in how we approach the issue is still needed.

In 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority recognised the significant - and growing - problem for ethnic minorities in the industry.

Depressingly, Reboot's latest Race to Equality Index (to be published shortly), which gauges how inclusive the industry is, has found that asset management has regressed in the past 12 months, failing to progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

These figures are particularly stark given the improvement of other sectors.

If efforts are not redoubled, therefore, progress may stall, or even reverse.

Industry efforts to increase diversity have been motivated by both commercial and socially-conscious factors.

Multiple studies have concluded that diverse workforces boost profits, innovation, and productivity, further improving decision making and risk outcomes.

Despite that, there is still more to be done.

Specifically, there remains an absence of ethnic-minority role models in senior industry positions.

Despite well-intended initiatives to improve diversity at entry level, further improvement is needed when it comes to execution.

In an attempt to overcome these hurdles, our respective organisations - Reboot, the Race and Ethnicity Workstream of The Diversity Project, and Talk About Black - have come together to develop a strategy and tackle these issues head-on.

While our focuses differ slightly, we are united by these shared goals.

Ethnicity pay gap

Firstly, we believe in the importance of increased data transparency. Just as the gender pay gap has highlighted areas where employers need to address pay inequality between female and male staff members, a similar approach is needed for the UK's varied ethnicity groups.

However, we believe the method of calculating the ethnicity pay gap needs to be developed carefully, ensuring that real issues are not masked with a mandatory method like the gender pay gap reporting method.

One barrier to such reporting is the issue of data collection and disclosure, as currently firms are not mandated to collect ethnicity data.

While some firms collect this data, completion rates vary, and the majority of firms have disclosure rates below 60%.

We believe firms should be aiming for 90% ethnicity data disclosure and look forward to working closely with the industry to make this a reality.

Secondly, underrepresentation of ethnic minorities remains troublingly persistent.

It goes without saying that this has damaging knock-on effects at all levels - from new starters to experienced professionals.

Across all three of our organisations, our network has highlighted the importance of role models and mentors in providing invaluable support throughout all stages of career progression, while also disproving the notion that financial services is the preserve of exclusive groups of UK society.

If the industry is to solve its diversity problem and attract the nation's top talent, then we must continue to showcase the stories of those who have thrived in financial services. Showcasing the industry's top talent is Reboot's primary mission, while Talk About Black utilises a combination of mentoring, education, thought leadership and public speaking to build a pipeline of black leaders.

The Race and Ethnicity Workstream is similarly focused on ensuring that people of different races, ethnicities and religions have the opportunities to fulfil their career potential and advance to senior positions.

Taking ownership

While our efforts as well as voluntary efforts led by underrepresented groups themselves can help move the dial - this simply is not enough. If we are to achieve real progress, corporates and allies must take ownership of DEI initiatives. DEI is an issue facing everyone.

Reboot, for instance, leverages its network of ambassadors and allies across the industry to push for change in the sector and continue to drive the conversation on racial inclusion.

The Diversity Project and Talk About Black's allyship flyer stresses how allies can do their part to create change. And the Race and Ethnicity workstream engages senior leaders on how to enable change and create an inclusive industry.

Allies must champion underrepresented groups, learn about the challenges they face, sponsor and support minorities, and actively confront wrongdoing in the workplace.

None of these policies can fix the problem overnight, with inequality in the workplace remaining a systemic problem. What we do know, though, is that collaborative action like this can start to challenge it.

Noreen Biddle Shah is founder of Reboot, Justin Onuekwusi is co-founder of Talk About Black and head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, and Sachin Bhatia and Dimple Mistry are co-leads of the Race and Ethnicity Workstream (Diversity Project)