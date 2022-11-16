Merger magic: What is driving the increase for investment companies?

This year three investment company mergers have completed, one more is underway and in 2021 there were five.

In the previous five years, from 2016 to 2020, there were just five mergers in total. So why are there more mergers and are they creating ‘merger magic' for shareholders?

Shareholders are clearly keen to invest in larger, more liquid investment companies which have lower charges and potential for better performance.

Boards are also more proactive in acting to meet shareholders' needs and are aware that mergers have usually been well-received by shareholders.

The merger of Murray Income and Perpetual Income and Growth in 2020 was a turning point for investment company mergers.

It was welcomed and influential in changing stakeholders' attitudes to mergers. This merger of two investment companies from different asset management groups created a company with assets of over £1bn. This led the way for more mergers in the industry.

Taking a look at this year - the big merger was Scottish Investment Trust merging with JP Morgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI).

In September this merger bought together two of the oldest investment companies in the industry. Both these companies launched in 1887 and their coming together has created a company worth over £1.4bn.

The merger came about some months after Scottish Investment Trust's board announced a management review process.

It had pursued a value style to its cost while JGGI was style-agnostic and had focused on the best total returns, resulting in better performance.

Prior to the merger, JP Morgan's trust put in place a new fee structure, terminating its performance fee and implementing a tiered fee. This has made JGGI's ongoing charge of 0.56% the lowest in the Global Equity Income investment company sector.

And the merger merry-go-round continues for JGGI with the recent announcement of a proposed merger with the £350m JP Morgan Elect. The merger is expected to complete by the end of 2022 and JP Morgan will contribute to the merger costs.

JP Morgan Elect has three share classes. The assets in two of the share classes - Managed Income and Managed Cash - will be sold and merged into JGGI.

The third share class, JPMorgan Managed Growth, invests in a less liquid portfolio and will be transferred to a new ‘C' share class of JGGI, so it can be realised over time and transitioned to the strategy of the new company. Once this process is complete, the C shares will be converted into new JGGI shares.

The greater complexity of this arrangement compared with many investment company mergers suggests that unconventional structures need not be a barrier to mergers.

Another merger completed on 8 November when Independent Investment Trust merged with Baillie Gifford's Monks.

Monks now manages over £2.6bn of assets, including around £173m from Independent.

It is not surprising that Independent merged with a Baillie Gifford investment company, considering the long history that Independent Investment Trust's manager, Max Ward, and the company's directors have with Baillie Gifford.

The other merger this year was in March when TwentyFour Income merged with UK Mortgages, gaining £144m of UK Mortgages' assets.

Both these companies were managed by TwentyFour Income.

The manager and board of TwentyFour Income thought this transaction was a good opportunity for the company to increase its exposure to high quality buy-to-let lenders.

Investment company mergers are clearly on a roll, but there are some sectors and strategies where small is beautiful.

For example, when it comes to micro-caps a smaller investment company makes sense as it can nimbly invest into smaller companies.

For this reason, the River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap investment company maintains a market capitalisation below £100m as the directors believe this maximises returns from a portfolio of micro-cap companies.

Across many investment sectors, there is strong demand for larger investment companies that are easier to trade and have lower costs.

This means we are likely to see more investment company mergers, but ultimately it is up to shareholders to decide whether they deliver ‘merger magic or just smoke and mirrors'.

Annabel Brodie-Smith is communications director of Association of Investment Companies