We need to look at ESG investing differently

Nearly every week brings a new opinion piece setting out where the asset management industry is going wrong and how to fix it.

ESG needs to be split into two distinct categories: ‘ESG as input' and ‘ESG as output'. ‘Output' should prevail over ‘input', or vice versa. Decarbonisation should dominate other sustainability objectives. The E, S and G should be separated. There is too much focus on divestment, or not enough. More standardisation is needed. The list goes on.

Indeed, the ESG landscape is beginning to resemble medieval Christianity's search for the ‘one true faith'. But like any form of zealotry, many critiques either lack nuance, or misunderstand how ESG investing works in practice, and risk making things worse for those the industry is meant to serve - its clients.

Take the argument that ESG investing needs to be separated out. Asset managers must be transparent about the primary purpose of their financial products, and whether ‘outputs' are objectives for which they are accountable, or by-products of their screening processes.

The fact is though, most already incorporate this distinction into their product ranges, reinforced by regulatory requirements.

There is also often a false dichotomy between ‘inputs' and ‘outputs'.

A fund explicitly targeting ‘net zero' alignment is clearly an ‘output' product. But that doesn't mean that ‘inputs', like the governance or human rights protocols of the firms they hold, aren't relevant to performance.

Conversely, incorporating energy transition pathways into investment decision making might at first seem like ‘output'. But it will continue to have a material impact on the risk-adjusted return outlook for a large share of investable securities.

Asset managers therefore have a fiduciary duty to take it into account, irrespective of formal fund objectives. And this is true of many other ESG factors as well.

Attempting to separate the E, S and G is similarly a fool's errand stemming from confusion about how ESG scores are used.

Although the E, S and G factors are added to form a single score, in practice, firms break them into individual contributions to assess which are the most material.

Interconnected factors

Meanwhile, the factors making up an ESG score are interconnected. Weak governance can influence the likelihood of human rights violations; poor labour practices can affect the quality of a firm's governance.

At the other extreme, climate funds are criticised for having exposure to firms with inadequate human-rights protocols. But, while guard-rails are important, cramming too many objectives into a single fund makes it harder to achieve any. Trade-offs are inevitable and the key is transparency about the choices made and why.

I am also unpersuaded that ESG investing should favour either ‘input' or ‘output', at the expense of the other. Asset managers' fiduciary responsibility is to act for and in the interests of their clients, not to dictate objectives.

Firms' responses to energy transition risks should be considered when material to its and a fund's future performance. But if a client does not have a specific decarbonisation objective - net zero or otherwise - it is not the job of the asset manager to impose it, unless it is accretive to risk-adjusted performance.

Client demand will also dictate the type of data and analysis required. Funds without formal ESG objectives will focus on the ‘internal' dimension of how they influence firms' performance. Funds with accountable objectives require different tools, allowing impact or alignment to be rigorously measured.

Finally, I take issue with some of the criticisms about how ESG factors are measured and related data is used.

Regulators must scrutinise the scoring benchmarks that have become de facto standards. Data, methodologies and evaluation need to be transparent and comprehensible, so that end-users have confidence in them. Clearly, there is more work to do here.

We cannot rely on data alone

However, we cannot fall into the trap of assuming that everything relevant for decision-making can be objectively measured, or that subjectivity should always be avoided.

ESG metrics are usually proxies rather than complete measures of the factor or objective of interest. There are always multiple proxies and different factors and objectives must be weighted. Some degree of subjectivity is inherent in the analytical process.

Objective data is also by nature backward looking while investment decision making is necessarily forward looking. Forward-looking analysis always has subjective elements.

Data should only ever be the starting point for analysis and decision making. Good asset managers recognise this subjectivity, own it, and explain it to their clients.

ESG investing has become a fashionable target and a way to generate headlines. Well-intentioned, thought-through and constructive recommendations for reform are always welcome. But, by glossing over the nuances and complexities, the critics risk creating a cure that is worse than the disease.

Jeremy Lawson is chief economist and head of research institute at abrdn