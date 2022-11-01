Stock picking in emerging markets during the climate crisis

From Indian coastal sea levels rising faster than the global average to growing food insecurity in developing world countries, the climate crisis is intensifying.

For the investment community, there is a clear role to play in helping avoid a global catastrophe.

Historically, investing in emerging market equities has been viewed as interlinked with fossil fuel firms and high carbon emitters in heavy industry. Yet, this perception is incorrect.

In fact, many home-grown emerging markets companies are tackling climate change problems with innovative and promising solutions.

Investing in those companies that form part of the solution, rather than part of the problem, goes hand-in-hand with superior long-term returns.

The companies benefiting from a shift to a more sustainable development path will experience greater growth tailwinds, and face fewer risks, than those threatened by such a shift.

The importance of environmental decisions made in emerging markets cannot be underestimated.

The heart of most environmental issues tends to centre in emerging markets, from air quality to topsoil erosion.

Total global emissions depend more than anything else on the energy mix in China and India. Deforestation is a Brazilian and Indonesian issue, driven by demand for agricultural goods from emerging Asia.

Further, the societies that are most dependent on a changing planet and have the least resources and institutional ability to adapt and mitigate are all developing countries.

Whether it is floods in Pakistan or more intense typhoons in the Philippines, the communities in these countries are most directly and dramatically affected.

The notion that the developing world should get rich first, and then go green, is nonsensical. Unabated climate change severely threatens the rainfall patterns, water tables, and ecological services that these societies depend upon.

An economy simply cannot deliver high living standards to people in a scenario of chronic water scarcity or routine crop failures.

The idea of a trade-off between the environment on one hand and human development on the other is therefore only true in an extremely narrow sense.

Providing the farmers of India and Africa with electricity tomorrow using coal-fired power generation would result in immediate gains in living standards.

However, within a decade, all those gains would be erased as climate change makes their farms untenable and destroys the livelihoods on which those social gains depend.

We believe that emerging markets will have to follow a different development path compared with today's wealthy countries.

It is the only one open to them in order to deliver high standards of living to their people in the long term.

In practice, this means employing technology to leapfrog stages now in the development process. Western Europe is only now shifting aggressively toward renewables in the form of wind and solar; India and Africa will make the same shift at a far earlier point in their development.

For stock pickers in emerging markets, this context represents both a challenge and opportunity.

We must be conscious of the risks that come with investing in polluting industries that will not have many decades to operate inherently unsustainable business models.

Many of the largest companies in the developed world operated for decades on unsustainable linear models of production and consumption, and are now having to reinvent their businesses to become more sustainable.

Emerging markets companies, operating in societies at an earlier stage of development, have the chance to build business models that in their nature are kinder to the planet and people.

We must be alert to the exciting prospects of investing in emerging markets companies that have embedded sustainability into their mission from the outset.

For example, Taiwanese company Voltronic Power is a leading design and manufacturing service for uninterruptible power supply, power converters, automatic voltage regulators, solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters and inverters for electric vehicle chargers.

It estimates that around 325,000 PV inverters sold in 2020 reduced carbon emissions by c.420,000 metric tonnes.

Their services will and improve energy efficiency and support the global transition to electric vehicles.

In the global fight against climate change, investors need to look to companies like Voltronic Power that are leading the way in developing solutions that head-on tackle intensifying environmental issues.

Failing to find and support these firms will put us back years in curbing the climate crisis, and will leave investors vulnerable to missing future growth opportunities that the shift to a sustainable development path will bring.

Emerging market investors seeking out these forward-thinking firms that contribute to and benefit from sustainable development will be well positioned to find long-term returns.

Jack Nelson is a portfolio manager Stewart Investors