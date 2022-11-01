This may dilute the potential outcomes, but investors may still see some interesting adjustments to the path we take towards net zero.

Discussions in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt will not only be shaped by the ripples from war in Ukraine. The implications of the contentious conclusion of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, still linger as do recent severe weather events and the stark warnings seen in two reports released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2022.

Bloomberg adds sustainable bond indices to terminals

In general, we expect COP27 to be a venue for limited changes in commitments. Global cooperation appears more of a challenge than it did only a year ago.

Importantly, economic fragility worldwide may hamper progress towards a mooted large-scale transfer of financing from richer nations to emerging markets to help drive climate action in the developing world.

Progress on objectives?

One element that surely must be addressed is the discrepancy, and indeed the tension, between the Paris Agreement objectives for global warming, the current pathway based on nationally determined contributions (NDC) commitments (at +2.5°C or more), and the +1.5°C-only position promoted by various NGOs and initiatives such as the net zero asset managers initiative (NZAMI) of which AXA IM is a member. In short, something has to give.

In the media, a common refrain has been to "keep 1.5°C alive".

It is an acknowledgment that, globally, we are not doing enough - that climate action must accelerate - and it reflects those IPCC warnings that time is running short.

Hence, COP27 attendees will hear calls for updated and more stringent emission reduction targets and will have to consider these alongside a growing awareness of the human and social challenges, as well as the sustained financial and technological hurdles in play.

FCA's SDR proposals set to 'raise the bar' for sustainable funds

As part of this dynamic, we could see new commitments around updates to emissions targets.

Some have already done this, including Australia and the United Arab Emirates, but there could potentially be surprising announcements (be them positive or negative - as we found with India in Glasgow).

There should also be some comment on the current discrepancy between commitments and actions - after all, global emissions continue to increase and coal consumption was at a record high in 2021.

And there will be pressure to establish interim decarbonisation targets between the 2030 date seen in NDCs and the 2050 deadline for those who have made net zero commitments.

Emerging issues

As mentioned already, the lack of financial transfers from the developed world to the emerging will be a widespread sore point, especially with COP27 being held in Africa.

At the COP15 meeting in Copenhagen in 2009, the wealthiest nations made a pledge to send $100bn annually to the poorest by 2020.

This has not happened. Estimates suggest there was an approximate $20bn shortfall that year, while NGOs such as Oxfam have criticised the way loans have formed such a large part of the package.

Emerging market countries have a very valid claim that they have not originated the problem of climate change, but suffer the most from it.

If we refer back to recent IPCC reports, it is clear that things will get worse climate-wise, and it is likely that poor countries will bear the brunt of this.

With this expected escalation of climate impacts in mind, we would not be surprised if climate change adaptation (in addition to still-critical mitigation and prevention) became a more urgent theme among delegates.

COP27 will be an opportunity for the potential social impacts to be carefully reviewed.

The ultimate goal would be to create a truly ‘Just Transition' that takes full account of the communities and individuals on the frontline of the climate crisis, and of those all around the world who may be negatively affected as we move towards a new energy era.

More than half of investors prefer engagement over divestment on ESG

COP27 will not be able to entirely escape the tricky context in which it takes place, but as pretty much every COP meeting has shown, there remain opportunities at each staging post to make incremental progress towards global climate goals.

There is also an argument that war in Ukraine and the energy crisis should offer not only a disruption, but also a motivation.

The International Energy Agency, in the just released World Energy Outlook 2022, is talking about a "historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system".

At a time when energy security and low-cost power are political imperatives, it is no secret that over the longer term these could dovetail neatly with our progress towards global climate goals.

Olivier Eugène, head of climate research, AXA Investment Managers