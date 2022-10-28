Investing in fixed income in a period of monetary tightening

Unfortunately, the effect of these rate hikes has not been helpful for the traditional balanced portfolio, hurting both shares and bonds.

This is a rare occurrence historically. Looking at the data since 1995, the nominal total returns for bonds and equities have both been negative only about 13% of the time, in all cases reverting back to the normal correlation within a few months.

This time around, in addition to going higher, US rates may stay elevated for a while, which has clear implications for global markets given the importance of the US economy to the global economy.

Inevitably, given these developments, investors will be asking both when the pain might end, and whether they have the right portfolio for the current market environment.

BlackRock and Vanguard: Clash of the ETF Titans

Nobody can see around corners, and to give an exact answer to the first question would be hubris. However, in general terms at some point the Fed will get ahead of inflation - probably sometime in 2023 - and possible with a mild recession.

The beginning of a recession is usually accompanied by bond prices going up and yields going down, particularly for bonds with longer maturities, because they are more sensitive to changes in interest rates which will be eased at that point. When that market correction happens, it will happen fast.

If the Fed's aggressive actions finally pay off, we should see inflation continue its gradual move downwards. Under this baseline view, the Fed will stop hiking rates in 2023, and a key source of uncertainty in the markets will dissipate.

Shares and bonds have fallen in lockstep this year but if bond prices start to rise, the more usual negative relationship (with bond prices rising when share prices fall, and vice versa) would reinstate itself.

If history is any indication, the patience of balanced investors will pay off: over the past half-century, the traditional 60/40 balanced portfolio has never had a three-year period with negative returns for both shares and bonds. We do not yet know where the bottom is, but investors who try to step out of the market now, are likely to miss out on the rebound.

In addition, even as inflation moderates, interest rates are likely to remain elevated. This would be result in an end to many years of negative real (that is, inflation-adjusted) rates in bonds, and signal a period of positive real rates. It is important to remember that the primary role of bonds in a portfolio is for the diversification they provide to equities, which in turn should be doing most of the lifting in terms to generating returns. Nevertheless, the possibility of bonds also contributing to a portfolios returns clearly strengthens the case for them.

IMF cuts Asian growth forecasts

Based on the guidance central banks have provided regarding the likely path of interest rates, we can reasonably project the performance of bonds, if not necessarily its exact timing. Projections for shares are tougher to do, but there is room for cautious optimism over the medium term.

While bond investors ‘only' need to see peak inflation and weaker growth before they move to bonds, equity investors also need to have confidence about corporate profits and earnings.

For example, at the beginning of the Fed's hiking cycle, the US stock market was overvalued: This year's downturn means we are now more in line with the long-term average. The market's current lower valuations have the upside of increased expected returns for some assets. The situation in Europe is even more appealing for the long-term investor, where valuations are now much more attractive.

Overall, with improved outlooks for bond and share markets, return expectations for a balanced portfolio are gradually normalising back to historical averages. For most investors, staying balanced and diversified across asset classes and geographies remains a prudent course.

Giulio Renzi Ricci is head of portfolio construction, Europe, at Vanguard