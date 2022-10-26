Finding ports in a private equity storm

In every cycle, investors will convince themselves the good times will never end; a 'this time it is different' mantra takes hold. This period of the cycle is always most vulnerable to external or contagion risk.

There is always a tipping point that will bring overheated valuations back to Earth. After decades of ultra-fertile conditions for private equity and venture capital, the era of easy money and high returns is over.

The driver this time is run-away inflation fuelled by war, pandemic, and monetary easing of an unprecedented scale.

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

The blistering period for private returns began in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2007-09, where ultra-low rates stimulated the great hunt for yield among pension funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Since then, interest in private equity has soared.

The Economist estimates the market now represents $4.6trn, and $850bn in deals were done in a red-hot 2021 alone.

On borrowed time

But the mood music is changing. The Bank of America has found expectations for global growth and profits are at an all-time low, with cash allocation levels at their highest since 9/11.

Equity allocation is at its lowest since the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.

As a brutal rotational shift continues to re-draw the investment landscape, private equity may appear to exist in splendid isolation - blissfully disconnected from the current market fallout.

But this is illusionary; the actual market pain has yet to hit home due to different valuation measuring dynamics.

This is because the companies within private equity portfolios are not listed on public exchanges, and do not suffer the daily impact of mark-to-market write-downs.

Head to Head: The future of private markets

Theoretically, the valuations look unblemished.

But a trifecta of issues is about to bring the house down for vulnerable private market players - and in particular venture capital - where valuations had lost connection with reality even if you were to assume an even zero-rate, zero inflation environment.

It is not even high-growth start-ups that are in trouble. The investment cases of early-stage billion-dollar tech companies whose business models were essentially levered plays also look vulnerable.

Firstly, there is the growth problem. We can talk about recessions, from a technical definition perspective.

However, the reality is that a recession is underway in Europe.

We had seen some rebound from Covid - but that is not long-term structural growth that will power healthy economies and create a fertile environment for healthy start-ups and growing enterprises.

On top of the growth problem, peaking inflation is forcing the ECB to raise rates when the economy is vulnerable.

The real problem for Europe may still be deflation, but 'transitory inflation' could still stick around for two-three years - requiring a prolonged fiscal and monetary fightback.

This brings in the problem of leverage in a rising rate environment. For the last several quarters, the big private equity players were clubbing together to invest and raise billions of debt from Banks for acquisitions and fund mega leveraged buy-outs.

Now the giants of private equity, such as KKR, CVC, Apollo will be compelled to cut back on financing as rates rise and we move into the recessionary environment.

Meanwhile, private credit funds are likely to suffer as rates ramp up and borrowing costs rise.

Digging deeper

And there is another wider problem for investors. A famous principle of Harry Markowitz, the US economist who devised Modern Portfolio Theory, was always to reduce the risk from your returns and re-balance.

But the problem has been with institutions and retail investors scrambling for returns, many traditionally 'diversified investments' especially in alternative investments have become crowded trades.

Finding investing's 'free lunch' or diversification has not become impossible - but you have to dig deeper.

We are focusing on robust buy-and-build cash generative assets within the private equity space, but we are also unearthing true non-correlated classes.

For example, within private markets, we invest in litigation finance, where investors provide upfront funding for litigation claims in return for a share of the settlement.

The type and resources of the defendant, as well as the nature and size of the case, shape the potential returns of the investment.

Litigation finance is an emerging asset class that bears no correlation to market or macro movements.

In addition, most litigation funding is done on a case-by-case basis - allowing investors to gain exposure to different types of legal cases, claimants and defendants, as well as jurisdictions.

Investing in life settlements also produces entirely uncorrelated returns.

Chrysalis contagion: Analysts warn PE trusts' perception may suffer

This is done by purchasing a life insurance policy from someone selling it on the open market to generate additional retirement income and realising a return once they pass away.

Investing in royalties has also risen in popularity in recent years due to its recurring revenues. Whether it be pharmaceutical drugs or music albums, royalties may face risks related to changing consumer trends and preferences, but remain separated from market volatility.

While it will become harder for uncorrelated strategies to produce high risk-adjusted returns with more capital competing for the same products, there remains an enormous advantage to investing in uncorrelated assets from a risk diversification perspective.

Moreover, finding the areas in private equity that have stronger underlying fundamentals will help investors not only survive but thrive in the coming private equity storm.

Marc Syz is CEO of Syz Capital