After a decade of easy financial conditions, a series of exogenous shocks - the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and global monetary tightening - have exposed the extent of economic inequality underpinning many of the world's most advanced economies.

High levels of inequity in societies threaten to derail future growth, deepen social divisions and present major risks to future growth prospects.

In the context of widespread expectations of global recession, benchmarks of financial inclusion and security become more significant as leading indicators of economies' ability to withstand downturns, improve productivity and support the development of capital and wealth markets.

We recently undertook research to create the inaugural Global Financial Inclusion Index (Index), tracking the support delivered by employers across three ‘pillars' - employers, the wider financial system and governments - across 42 markets.

There is clear correlation between how countries rank for financial inclusion relative to indicators of stable, successful societies such as economic resilience and standards of living.

Financial inclusion can therefore provide investors with clues around which markets may be set to chart more rapid, inclusive growth development.

The three phases of financial inclusion

The Index shows three distinct phases of financial inclusion within a market, which, when working in concert, create a virtuous circle of enhanced financial security.

Phase one is initiated by businesses stepping in to serve as the primary source of financial guidance and support for employees, often in scenarios where governments lack the resources and infrastructure to provide comprehensive input at a state level.

The second phase begins when the business environment in the market matures and starts fuelling a stronger economy, giving the government greater firepower and resources to introduce measures which promote financial inclusion.

In turn, these measures lay the foundation for a third phase through which supportive employers and governments help drive the development of a financial ecosystem, enabling greater participation by diverse groups across society.

Given that nearly 1.7 billion people around the world are not served by a bank or financial institution, there is still significant progress to be made in driving the development of global financial ecosystems.

Placing markets at different stages in the cycle

To put this in context, it's helpful to analyse financial inclusion in specific markets.

The research suggests that the U.K., for example, alongside some of Europe's older economies, are becoming overly reliant on their state and financial system without increasing contributions from employers or engagement from employees.

Despite high scores for the quality of its state pension provision, financial literacy levels and the quantity and quality of its fintech businesses, the UK receives some of the lowest scores overall for the availability of government provided financial education, as an enabler of business confidence, and for support from employers regarding insurance, pensions, pay flexibility and financial guidance.

This could impact financial inclusion and have implications for future productivity and growth, thereby posing a long-term risk to economic health and resilience over the next several decades.

By contrast, the financial inclusion scores of some emerging markets demonstrate this virtuous circle in action.

While developing markets are primarily reliant on support of employers and tend to lag developed market peers in terms of the backing of the financial system and governments, both Thailand and Malaysia rank highly for employer support and have greater balance across all three aspects of financial inclusion.

The results indicate that these markets have reached a stage of development where economic growth, based on the right conditions at a government level, can be accelerated rapidly by the private financial sector; where businesses can borrow with confidence to invest for the future; and, where their financial systems can become more financially inclusive and more effective at promoting economic growth.

Of course, for the virtuous circle of financial inclusion to remain self-reinforcing, employers, government, and the financial system all need to keep evolving as economies —and, with it, their society—develop.

If a fracture emerges in one pillar, it will inevitably impact the others and risks breaking the cycle.

The macroeconomic challenges facing economies globally will no doubt put some stress on these markets but, on a long-term view, these markets provide an important source of insight about the equitable, inclusive growth that is possible across developing economies.

Kamal Bhatia, chief operating officer of Principal Asset Management