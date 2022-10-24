In this context, employers across the board, including investee companies of private funds, are sharpening their focus on issues such as pay equity, human rights (including modern slavery, child labour, and violence against women), health and safety (including mental health) in the workplace, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and stakeholder and community engagement.

Recent regulatory developments have also led to the emergence of guidance for managers of private funds on the disclosure of such information and as fund managers set out their commitment to some or all of these areas, investors are holding them to account for the results they achieve.

Regulatory Developments and Disclosure

The 'E' in ESG has long dominated the attention of regulators and financial market participants, leaving the 'S' in its wake.

For example, the EU Taxonomy Regulation solely addresses the environment, setting out robust technical standards for economic activities qualifying as environmentally sustainable. However, the 'S' is becoming the subject of increasing focus across many industries.

The Platform on Sustainable Finance (which does not reflect the views of the European Commission) published its Final Report on social taxonomy in February 2022, suggesting that a future social taxonomy be built around the following three groups of stakeholders to whose lives and livelihoods economic activities can make a positive contribution: An organisation's own workforce (including value - chain workers), end-users/consumers, and affected communities (directly or through the value chain).

Against that background, the social taxonomy would be driven by three objectives, each of which addresses those stakeholders: Decent work (including for value - chain workers), adequate living standards and well-being for end-users; and inclusive and sustainable communities and societies.

In another development last February, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence, a controversial initiative focusing on the due diligence duties of companies generally and their impact on human rights, workers' rights, health, climate and environment.

The EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) also directly addresses the 'S', as well as the 'E', revolving around social, employee and human rights factors as well as environmental ones (sustainability factors). Investor demand for ESG product is healthy; SFDR should help hold the feet of fund managers seeking to meet that demand to the fire.

Fund managers must be open about how they integrate sustainability-related financial value risks into their investment decisions, and whether they consider the principal adverse impacts of investment decisions on sustainability factors.

Further, where private funds are to be promoted as ESG-friendly or as impact funds, managers should be under no illusions prior to launch about the extent to which the level of pre- and post-sales disclosure is dialled up under SFDR to militate against "greenwashing" and achieve transparency for investors.

Although SFDR was never intended to establish labels for funds, that has come to pass with Article 8 labelling 'ESG friendly funds', Article 9 'impact funds' and Article 6 'other funds'.

Regulation aside, private fund managers have always liaised closely with key investors on investment objectives and policies to ensure their product attracts capital and meets expectations.

Investors may be insistent, hard-baking bespoke reporting obligations contractually using side letters between them and the fund manager to extract commitments and ensure accountability against the firm's stated ESG objectives.

In turn, managers must be sure that the businesses in which they invest produce data sufficient to enable them to satisfy their contractual reporting obligations and regulatory reporting requirements.

How commitments are made and tracked

Investors increasingly expect greater transparency on the way that companies are addressing ESG issues. They expect ESG to be integrated into corporate strategies and implemented effectively.

Corporate reporting is a key tool used by investors to understand a fund's ESG strategy and to track impacts, and there are growing calls for the standardisation of ESG reporting.

There is a preference for reported ESG data to be assured at a reasonable level, similar to that of a financial statement audit, to ensure reliability.

The information collated can then be measured against comparable funds taking into account the composition of stakeholders, risk profile, and applicable fiduciary obligations.

It must be noted that measuring the 'S' in ESG presents a unique challenge due to social strategies largely focusing on policies and commitments rather than impact.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced in March 2021 an Enforcement Task Force focused on Climate and ESG issues to track and proactively address ESG-related misconduct indicating at an institutional level, a move towards greater tracking and measurement of ESG commitments.

The importance of ESG should not be underestimated. Investors may apply negative or norms-based screening to exclude issuers with negative ESG characteristics or those that fail to meet the minimal standards of relevant international norms at the outset.

Where expectations are not met further down the line, investors may choose to advocate for change and enter into a dialogue with the fund manager to seek the inclusion of ESG targets.

Alternatively, investors may use their voting powers to enact change or choose to divest themselves of their investment in the fund altogether.

In light of this, it will be prudent for companies, funds and investors to ensure that there is clear focus on ESG issues, with expectations known and communicated, and full transparency on the consequences if targets are not met.

