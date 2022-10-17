In addition to the fundamentals of running a business, the investment community is expected to be constantly thinking about ESG strategies, climate risk, portfolio company green credentials, cleaning up value chains, and more.

Politicians are setting more climate-related legislation and activist calls continue for businesses to clean up their operations. In response to the climate emergency, investors simply have no option but to take decisive action.

In the past few years, notably since 2018 when the IPCC warned that ‘limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society', there has been a surge in climate action.

In particular, companies have been making carbon neutral claims or net zero commitments. A large company without a carbon neutral or net zero target is increasingly rare.

Carbon neutrality and net zero are both possible through several means and carbon credits are an opportunity to compensate for unavoidable emissions.

When used correctly, credits support ambitious global climate action within a comprehensive climate strategy. Due to the advanced stage of the climate emergency, a robust corporate climate strategy must acknowledge the necessity to take responsibility for emissions that cannot yet be avoided. Simply burying one's head in the sand will not do.

As a result, the voluntary carbon market (where carbon credits are bought and sold) is growing at an exponential rate.

A 2021 McKinsey report estimates demand will increase by a factor of 15+ by 2030 and up to 100 by 2050. By 2030 the market for carbon credits could be worth in excess of $50bn, the same report states.

Many buyers are entering the market for the first time and companies are often lost when trying to navigate this emerging market that is still riddled with growing pains. When companies don't know what to buy, from whom, or what standards to trust, overall confidence remains low. No company wants to end-up on the front page of the newspapers being accused of greenwashing.

The voluntary carbon market is characterised by a plethora of actors, methodologies, project types, and standards. It is a tough job for businesses, organisations and individual consumers to try to navigate this complex market.

Demand is exceptionally high and, like many fledgling industries, the market for carbon credits has experienced teething problems.

The effectiveness and actual climate impact of offsetting has been widely questioned. There is a certain amount of scepticism towards these mechanisms. Outright opportunism and greenwashing are not uncommon - which should be called out at every turn.

Our research found that fewer than 10% of top tier nature-based carbon projects certified by leading international carbon standards pass our evaluation process. Our process was nothing exceptional nor harsh - just fair, scientifically-guided, and in line with our Finnish ethos of honesty.

The reasons why carbon projects fail vary, but are all equally alarming. Some projects cannot be considered additional (a key criteria for qualifying as an offset) whereas others have serious permanence risks (whereby benefits might be short-term and thus reduce in time). Then we have unreliable baselines, because assumed deforestation is largely inflated, and worryingly, many projects may also cause serious human rights violations. On this basis, I believe that the voluntary carbon market has much work to do and the investment community can help.

The advice for those buying credits is to ask tough questions of vendors and brokers. Ask to see the science, impact reports, and push them for full details.

If you receive a quote and are surprised by the low price, there is a very good chance it is a low quality credit, and not one which will deliver real climate impact. In a crowded market, look for international standards and go further.

From an investment perspective, if you are weighing up investing in a carbon capture or offset company, you must push for the above, and more. Truly dig into the science and question the motives of the people across the table from you.

How many scientists do they consult or have on-board? Are they serious environmentalists?

Investors should also think about their portfolio companies - what net zero strategy do they have? Do they offset their emissions? And if so, are the credits of a high standard? These are questions that should be asked of prospective investments.

In place of the type of regulation we are accustomed to in other markets, participants must be exceedingly cautious and drive high standards.

The climate emergency will not wait for Direct Air Capture or other emerging carbon removal technologies to be ready to scale - we must make an imperfect market work today.

We must take responsibility for the emissions that we are causing today, tomorrow and in the future. The well-being of the planet depends on it.

Niklas Kaskeala is chief impact officer of Compensate