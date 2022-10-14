The markets are waiting for their 'Volcker moment' - they could be disappointed

For everyone else, extreme inflation is simply the subject of economic textbooks. Up until now, that is.

Today's market participants are perplexed, having known nothing but disinflation and low interest rates. Everyone is trying to determine when inflation will peak to better predict when to pivot towards bonds and the equities that will perform best in a low-rate environment. Rarely have employment figures, indicators of industrial activity, and oil supply and demand data been scrutinised so closely.

Diviners of monetary policy messaging are burning the candle at both ends to translate central bankers' every word and analyse what is left unsaid. Every brain cell in the financial world is trying to predict when price rises will stall.

But this task is proving ever harder and these efforts could be in vain if an unexpected figure prompts the central banks to shift their stance and policy. After 40 years of disinflation, during which there have only been a handful of instances of short-lived price pressure, the finance industry is discovering a whole new world.

Market players are currently expecting inflation to peak at around 9% in the United States and then fall back towards 3% in June 2023. Inflation is then expected to taper gradually over the next few years towards a long-term level of 2.5%. In other words, the market believes that a 'Volcker moment' is imminent, which would, usher in a return to the glory days of property and financial asset valuations.

Central bankers to the rescue?

Becoming chair of the US Federal Reserve in 1979, Paul Volcker inherited an inflation-ridden economy that had seen 15 years of high prices, with inflation peaking at around 15% in 1980. He had the courage to raise key interest rates to 20%, even though inflation had been falling for a year. This policy coincided with the start of a 40-year period of disinflation.

Hopes of inflation being vanquished by a brave central banker this time around are likely to be dashed for several reasons. Firstly, the inflation that soared following the Covid lockdowns has demographical and sociological causes, linked to changes in global trade and the energy transition. These structural factors may cause inflation to be more sticky.

Secondly, Mr Volcker may have been courageous, but he was also very lucky. He could count on the momentum of the US oil industry, which went to great lengths to boost production in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis. Falling oil prices were, therefore, actively contributing to disinflation from May 1980.

And finally, Ronald Reagan's election as US president in late 1980 was certainly convenient timing. The former B-movie star assumed office when inflation was rampant, and wage demands spiralling.

Air traffic controllers had gone on strike to demand higher wages and a shorter working week. In a decision as brutal as it was unexpected, the new president had the strike declared illegal. 11,400 air traffic controllers were fired and banned from working for the federal service.

This move - a strong signal of efforts to tackle inflation if ever there was one - helped end the era of wages pegged to prices in the US (and showed who was calling the shots). Subsequent attempts to kickstart inflation were never fuelled by a wage-price spiral and so never got off the ground. Until now. It is highly likely that without these events, Volcker's courage alone would not have been enough to snuff out inflation.

It seems unimaginable that such radical political decisions could be made in developed economies today. Take for example the UK's "summer of discontent", in part driven by a cost-of-living crisis. If the market's reaction is anything to go by, the government's fiscal response of radical tax cuts is anything but disinflationary.

Similarly, the world's energy mix has changed profoundly and a fall in energy prices is certainly not on the cards. OPEC has even announced it is cutting oil production, thus propping up prices.

What is more, because today's central bankers have a low pain threshold, we can safely assume that they will rush to cut interest rates - much too soon in our view - at the first signs of a decline in core inflation.

Where do we go from here?

Persistent inflation is a scenario we must take seriously, and we should consider how best to structure our assets over the long term in light of this possibility.

In this context, it seems appropriate to focus on the equity markets by favouring income stocks and "old economy" stocks such as energy or manufacturing - securities with the potential for growth during the expansion phase of the economic cycle.

As far as bonds are concerned, the active management essentials of selectiveness and flexibility, have never been more important. And, as soon as higher inflation has been better priced into valuations, investors may try to favour short-term securities.

With regards to real estate - a popular choice for yield-hungry investors over the last decade - it is hard to imagine prices not falling in response to persistent inflation since competition from fixed-income products should drive down property valuations.

Despite the seemingly gloomy outlook, when it comes to investing, change always means opportunity but we must be realistic about the environment we are facing. It is time to dust off those old textbooks.

Frédéric Leroux is a portfolio manager at Carmignac