Investors have an important part to play in addressing the cost-of-living crisis

As the nation unites in grief over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and celebrates the ascendancy of King Charles III, we are perhaps able to put aside momentarily thoughts about the very real societal challenges of today.

But with the official mourning period coming to an end, these remain firmly at the top of the new prime minister's in-tray. The Bank of England's most recent forecast anticipates households in the UK face their biggest drop in living standards in 60 years, while inflation, already at a 40-year-high, is expected to peak at around 13% in the fourth quarter of this year.

Debate about how this challenging economic environment is impacting people's daily lives, in particular the difficulty of paying ever higher energy bills, and how to tackle it, has so far concentrated in political circles.

Responsible investors have cause for concern too. We know from our own research that social factors are a statistically meaningful driver of shareholder returns. That being the case, we need to be thinking seriously about what we can do to alleviate the pressures on workers.

No company wants to find its employees struggling to feed their families or heat their homes. Aside from the human tragedy, a workforce suffering from the anxiety this brings will almost certainly not be able to perform at its most effective.

With the economy already facing the prospect of a 15-month recession, in the Bank of England's view, many now agree we cannot allow this situation to worsen without doing enough to mitigate it.

Fairer pay

In July, most Sainsbury's shareholders voted against a special resolution at the supermarket group's AGM for it to commit to paying all workers a Real Living Wage - to account for the true cost of living - by July 2023.

Notwithstanding well-considered arguments to the contrary, our stewardship team, EOS, recommended a vote for the resolution as we believe this is likely to lead, through improved staff morale and greater retention, to an improved and more sustainable performance at the company. Although it ultimately failed this time, we were pleased it was tabled - a step in the right direction and a signal also to Sainsbury's peers and those outside the sector who face similar circumstances.

As a responsible steward, it is EOS's belief that with wages falling in real terms in the current climate, companies should offer where possible pay rises close to or in line with inflation, for the most vulnerable employees on the lowest incomes.

Low-income households are suffering most from the rising cost of living, as energy and food typically account for a larger share of their consumption basket compared to those who are better off.

Other practical measures

Aside from intervening on wages, there are other steps companies can look to take. These include providing vouchers to help employees buy food, increasing one-off bonuses, offering public transport discounts and access to financial training.

Reimbursing a percentage of lower-paid employees' energy bills is another option. Providing zero-interest loans - for example, to install solar panels at home - could help. Offering on-site childcare or increasing flexible working arrangements are other ways of bringing down costs for those with dependants.

More can be done within specific sectors, too. In the food and beverage industry, companies could provide employees with easy access to products they sell by offering special discounts.

Employers could support their staff with commuting costs or families on low incomes could be offered essential non-perishable product packs. A recycle or upcycle programme could be explored - geared towards families who return large ticket items like car seats, prams, and cribs, in return for store or financial credit.

As stewards of investments, our EOS team will press companies to give more consideration to these types of measures in the coming months as the cost-of-living crisis is set to bite harder. The intention in each case would be to support employees whilst at the same time sowing the seeds for future enhanced and sustainable financial performance.

We are not prescriptive as to what employers can or should do. But we want to see evidence that they are thinking carefully about what support is within their power to offer. In the end, it can only benefit their business.

Saker Nusseibeh is CEO of Federated Hermes