Friday Briefing: An historic moment

Uncertain times

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
The nation said goodbye to its longest-serving monarch. Photo: PA photos/Alamy
Image:

The nation said goodbye to its longest-serving monarch. Photo: PA photos/Alamy

After 70 years, the reign of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end on Thursday.

Today, a strange atmosphere hangs in the air, as the nation collectively and individually responds to the news. A period of national mourning has begun, and the death of the nation's longest-reigning monarch has left the country in an uncertain state. The Bank of England has postponed its meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee by a week, parliamentary business is suspended and crowds at Buckingham Palace have just met King Charles III. Whatever your stance, this is an historic moment. We are living in uncertain times and while it is right that the nation mourns, people need he...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

Bank of England delays MPC in light of national mourning

More on UK

Dividends paid to investors increasing 7.4% to H1.
UK

AIM dividends surprise in H1 after strong 2021 IPO year

Slowdown expected as margins squeezed

Georgie Lee
clock 07 September 2022 • 2 min read
Lessons of recessions past to help guide investors
Markets

Lessons of recessions past to help guide investors

Experts give their thoughts

Investment Week
clock 05 September 2022 • 1 min read
Boohoo has become the UK's most shorted stock
Companies

Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

Cineworld slips from crosshairs

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
Trustpilot