Quantitative tightening could make quick work of inflation

Under the Fed's current quantitative tightening (QT) plans, global money supply is likely to shrink dramatically, reversing the effects of quantitative easing (QE) undertaken in 2020. Inflation will evaporate faster than anyone currently expects.

That latest round of QE during 2020 was significantly more effective at increasing the rate of inflation than all prior attempts since 2008. While QE was far from the only policy used to push the economy to full employment and higher inflation, a pure monetary analysis goes a long way to better understand why the latter round was more effective than prior ones - and why its undoing will likely result in a sharp slowdown in inflation and economic growth.

The Fed and the ECB create reserves by expanding their balance sheets. Commercial banks then transform these into inside money. One of the most common money aggregates created by commercial banks makes up what is known as M2 - which is defined as the bills in circulation plus checking and savings accounts, ie a close proxy for what the public considers 'cash'.

The 2020 QE experiment, while fundamentally the same as those that preceded it since 2008, was significantly more effective in creating inflation because commercial banks were not in the midst of a crisis. The size of reserves created by central banks in 2020 was similar to those that followed 2008. The effect on global money, as measured by M2, was however very different.



While global M2 expanded 10% in 2008, in 2020 it grew 15%. QE in 2020 was more powerful in creating money because, unlike 2008, there was no banking crisis and banks did not destroy reserves. Could the five percentage point difference in the growth of the global money stock between post-2008 and post-pandemic be enough to cause such a different inflation rate?

While recognising that there is more than the stock of money that affects the pace at which prices rise (or fall), using the quantity of money theory in its simplest formulation can go a long way in understanding the most recent phenomena.

The monetary theory identity is ‘M x V = P x Y', where M = money stock, V = velocity of money circulation, P = price level, and Y = real GDP.

This identity incorporates all relevant economic influences, such as fiscal dynamics, climate change, COVID, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, demographics and secular stagnation into a simple analytical framework in which three of the four variables (M, P, and Y) are reported by almost every economy in the world, and V can therefore be derived from the above-mentioned identity.

Global inflation between 2010-2019 averaged 2.1%, and was remarkably stable; since the 2020 experiment, inflation has accelerated and had reached 8.2% as of June 2022. This is the result of macroeconomic policy actions, fiscal and monetary expansions, and global shocks related to Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that this framework summarises in a sharp initial drop in money velocity followed by a relatively large rebound.

In 2020, money in the pockets of individuals and companies could not initially be spent because of lockdowns, and velocity dropped. As economies opened up and people started using money they had saved, money velocity started to recover and reaccelerate. As of June 2022, global money velocity had recovered half of the loss it suffered since December 2019, and global inflation jumped to 8.2% more than a year earlier.

What's in store given the Fed announcement of QT?

On 4 May, the Fed announced its QT programme, which called for a $47.5bn monthly reduction in its balance sheet for June, July, and August, followed by a $95bn monthly reduction starting in September. Under plausible assumptions below, the Fed's QT decision will shrink the stock of global reserves by five percentage points - enough to cause inflation to fall below 2% by late 2023.

The conventional view is that the Fed interest rate policy is a more powerful tool than QE/QT, but academic work that would prove it is lacking, partly because QE/QT policies are such a recent phenomenon. While our conclusions that inflation will fall so sharply in just over a year is well outside market expectations, we will let the reader judge if our assumptions seem unreasonable:

GDP real growth of 3.6%, in line with the latest IMF forecasts for 2022 and 2023 Only the Fed conducts a balance sheet reduction; the ECB leaves its balance sheet unchanged Global banks neither create nor destroy inside money in the next 12 months Velocity of money circulation reaccelerates back to pre-pandemic levels by June 2023

The risk of a major policy mistake by the Fed could be in the works. The effects of QT do not appear to be well understood and the source of the ongoing inflation acceleration even less so. Should inflation be primarily a monetary phenomenon, disinflation will be lurking around the corner.

Ricardo Adrogué, head of Barings' global sovereign debt and currencies group