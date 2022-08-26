Banking on the transition: No net zero without lenders' support

The number of companies meeting 'minimum standards' for net zero targets almost doubled but remains small at only 207. The science-based targets initiative has identified a pathway for corporates to adopt a realistic plan for achieving net zero, but it is early days and incentives are uneven. This is where banks hold the key.

Banks' role in the transition process is sometimes described as that of a police officer. They have relationships with every sector of the economy and this privileged position allows them to bring about change at scale.

For banks to take on this mantle in a credible way, they need to be capable of measuring their full carbon footprints and show where they are on the pathway to 1.5°C. With as much as 99% of the banking sector's climate impact stemming from its Scope 3 portfolio emissions, they will need to create comprehensive strategies for targeting customer carbon footprints.

Emerging and developed markets: What does positive impact look like for banks?

It is unlikely that net zero can be delivered without proactive support from financial institutions. Banks in high-income countries must have clear and credible plans to reduce emissions in their loan books. These banks should deliver impact at scale by influencing their customers, which can be regarded as strong financial stewardship.

In brief, banks should follow a simple but demanding framework that leverages a range of sources including the Net Zero Banking Alliance and ShareAction. There are two overriding requirements. The first one is a commitment to reach net-zero emissions (own and portfolio) by 2050 or before. The second one is a commitment to interim targets consistent with a 1.5°C path using robust, science-based guidelines.

ShareAction published Countdown to COP26 in September 2021, focusing on Europe's 25 largest banks. The report highlighted just three banks that have so far committed to halving their financed emissions by 2030.

On the other hand, the approach in emerging markets should be slightly different as the banking sector's role primarily has to do with financial inclusion and economic development. Distinct from the largely higher-income banks focused on above, emerging market financial institutions can be impactful when they channel liquidity to small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals in regions where access to finance is limited.

The companies receiving investments should be encouraged to achieve financial inclusion in an environmentally conscious way.

One of the main challenges in assessing their emissions performance is that they do not disclose loan portfolio emissions, which means banks have to rely on third-party data. Many data providers estimate emissions based on models built on corporate banking data, which may include funding for large energy projects including ones relying on fossil fuels.

These models could significantly overestimate the loan portfolio emissions of micro finance institutions. The loan books primarily consist of small-ticket loans to microbusinesses in rural communities, which are likely to be associated with much lower emissions. Therefore, a significant part of engagement with microfinance companies is about encouraging them to disclose lending emissions so that climate impact is correctly accounted for. The resulting disclosures are considered as positive steps towards the goal of seeing lending and portfolio emissions data that give a better understanding regarding the environmental impact of the various lending institutions in banks' portfolios.

All in all, as with many market themes, low and high-income countries are equally significant parts of the solution, even if the starting points look quite different.

Can the broader financial services sector contribute?

Asset managers have an important role to play and there is evidence that the sector is taking its responsibilities seriously. The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative is the largest of the seven net-zero alliances by number of signatories.

One industry that is regarded as a laggard is insurance. Insurers tend to have influence in two ways: through their sizeable asset ownership (estimated at 26% of global financial assets) and also through their role as risk underwriters for the global economy. So far, examples of strong leadership at the underwriting level are thin on the ground.

However, there are some good proponents of best practice in terms of asset ownership.

Rupert Welchman is co-manager of UBAM Positive Impact Equity, Union Bancaire Privée