Senior fund managers and economists discuss how to utilise leveraged finance

Adam Phillips, head of developed market special situations at BlueBay Asset Management
Special situations assets are an evergreen opportunity set, but occasionally this opportunity broadens dramatically. We believe that the accelerating market opportunity in Europe will be seen as one of the three most constructive for special situations assets of the past 30 years, together with the 1998 Asian crisis and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. European companies are facing a deluge of headwinds and uncertainty resulting from the residual effects of Covid-19 (including higher leverage and lower profitability), supply dislocations, inflation, weak growth, rising interest rates and, of course, war. As a result, an unusually large number of sectors are challenged at the same time creating a larger investable universe within the asset class to capitalise upon.