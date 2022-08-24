Senior fund managers and economists discuss how to utilise leveraged finance

Lorraine Specketer, portfolio manager, leveraged loans, at Insight Investment





Leveraged loans have continued to outperform in the global credit space supported by a strong market technicals – loan issuance is dramatically down year on year and this, coupled with CLO buying and high cash balances from investors, continues to underpin the market. The improved tone from July is already feeding through into August, and we would expect this tightening to continue. There is talk of supply coming in September which will test market appetite – as we have seen, the right deal at the right price should be eagerly absorbed. We expect to see continued volatility as the market continues to grapple with recession fears, geopolitical tensions, clogged global supply chains and elevated food and energy prices (the latter being a real concern for Europe).