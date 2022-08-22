The changing landscape of contrarian investing

However, this need to pigeonhole investment approaches into 'growth' versus 'value' is ignoring some important nuances.

Every investor has different idiosyncrasies that they apply to investment portfolios, and these tend to be based on how they feel about and define risk. For us it has always been about avoiding losing money. In other words, investing in a way that would avoid the permanent loss of capital.

While the goal of this investing style still relies on achieving a certain return over time, it aims to make the journey ‘less bumpy' for investors and fund managers.

However, there is no doubt that the labels of ‘growth' and ‘value' investors have evolved over time.

The evolution of value versus growth

The idea of value and the approach to investing with a margin of safety - investing where you have some protection to the downside - has had to adapt in recent years to stay relevant. Traditionally, value investors would only look at businesses and assets at very large discounts to today's intrinsic value, which was predominantly driven by the balance sheet of that business.

However, considering recent markets turmoil, nowadays it is more important to be protected by the actual business rather than the balance sheet of an investment. A good example in the US would be the Sears Corporation. What started out as a catalogue business morphed into a brick-and-mortar retailer and then morphed into insurance and finance - a company with strong brands, businesses and real estate all over the US. However, when Amazon came in and the business failed to adapt to an online operational model, the great brands, real estate and businesses within Sears offered no protection from the better businesses out there that were adapting.

While the way investors might define the margin of safety on their investments has evolved recently, one thing that should stay the same is the commitment of a manager to their investment thesis. It takes every member of the team looking at themselves in the mirror every day and knowing that what they are buying has that desired margin of safety - and this margin of safety has shifted to fully understanding what the business is really worth.

The conviction to invest where there is bad news

Another interesting feature of value investing is looking for bad news and committing capital in the midst of that bad news. While it is important to understand that the definition of ‘bad news' and how it impacts businesses may change with times, a value investor should always be looking to invest where there is fear.

To summarise, being a contrarian investor requires patience - patience in the research process, patience in the investment phase while waiting for the price to move and, most importantly, patience to stay committed when the position is not going the right way.

For the majority of managers, this will usually involve constantly questioning their hypotheses as new information comes through and revisiting the investment thesis to make sure it is still intact. On the other hand, it is equally important to avoid taking unnecessary action based on panic and fear. Therefore, being a value investor largely comes down to understanding what kind of business you own and what the variables driving this business are.

Steven Romick is fund manager of the Nedgroup Investments Contrarian Value Equity fund