Playbook for asset managers and investors in financial storms

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow data has estimated real GDP has fallen by 2.1% in Q2 2022, marking a second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth. At the same time, the Bloomberg Misery index is back at the Global Financial Crisis levels of 12.2%.

Against this volatile backdrop of unpredictable macro uncertainties traditional asset management strategies are no longer sufficient.

Managers have to be more active and flexible with investment and risk management strategies. Capital preservation is also now a critical thrust, as portfolio diversification and safe haven investing come to the fore.

Challenges that asset managers face today

The world may be staring down the barrel of stagflation, which was last experienced more than 40 years ago. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the IMF has cut 2022's growth forecast from 4.9% last year to 4.4% in January, and to 3.6% in April.

In Europe, energy prices have shot up by almost 700% in some countries, yet it remains highly volatile and unpredictable.

Despite skyrocketing in 2022, a Citi strategist projects a substantial pullback in oil prices to $65 a barrel by end-2022 and to $45 a barrel in 2023 if the world enters a recession.

Historically, high prices tended to precede the events that triggered a recession. For instance, oil prices shot up to $140 per barrel in 2008, only to fall to $40 by year-end.

UK inflation surges to double digits at 10.1% in July

The European Central Bank has been reluctant to raise rates due to its experience in 2011, where premature rate hikes caused recovery to stall. Inflation is likely to run hot as a result.

Next, the geopolitical conflict and fallout in Eastern Europe has stoked tensions globally. There is a risk of an expanded confrontation if the gas supply to Europe is entirely cut off.

Although looking unlikely today, the risk of a China invasion of Taiwan still remains. Essentially, there is a host of second and third-order impacts that are not well understood at this point.

Some of the riskiest investment strategies, such as digital assets and high-growth technology, have come unwound.

A liquidation cascade has reduced the total crypto market cap from $3trn to $1trn. 'Crypto winter' is now upon the industry, and based on past 'winters', the industry could be around 60 days from a bottom and 700 days from a new high.

Moreover, stricter capital market regulations are coming.

The IMF has noticed the rapid growth of financial firms that don't have banking licences. Increased regulation is needed to reinforce financial safety nets, crisis management arrangements, and early warning capabilities. There are also new issues to contend with, such as cybersecurity and the impact of climate change on valuations and disclosures.

How to preserve capital for asset managers and investors

Given the macro uncertainties and volatility, effective portfolio allocation and diversification have never been more critical. Diversification involves investing across asset classes that are less correlated to one another, and the capital preservation focus today requires a greater capital allocation to safe haven assets.

Despite the unstable situation in the investment market, there are several asset types which can help investors to survive during these hard times.

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

Our analytics say that cash is the ultimate safe-haven asset during economic turbulence. As Warren Buffett puts it, Berkshire Hathaway will always have a lot of cash, as he sees it as a call option with no expiration date, an option on every asset class, with no strike price. In a rising rates environment, cash can be put to use in high-interest current accounts that offer higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Gold is another asset which also provides safety and diversification during turbulent times and heightened geopolitical tensions. The asset class is also a hedge against inflation. Investors can achieve gold exposure via bullion, coin, jewellery, ETF, or gold mining equities.

High-quality bonds, which can be accessed directly or via funds, offer shelter during dark times. Although the asset class is susceptible to interest rate hikes, a meaningful part of the move has already occurred in the first half of this year.

Another asset that proved itself is real estate. It offers a combination of safety, income, and capital growth. However, the asset class is relatively illiquid.

Finally, within equities, there are defensive equities that fall much less during market drawdowns due to resilient business models.

Examples include equities within the consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare sectors.

Weathering the storm

In summary, asset managers and investors have to dig in, as the challenges discussed show no signs of abating. Investors must adjust our portfolio allocation, investment, and risk management strategies to protect capital in a volatile environment of macro uncertainties.

Although the outlook may not look too optimistic with earnings expectations not yet adjusted for recessionary pressures, it is not all doom and gloom, as consistent, patient, and long-term investors can find rich opportunities that a bear market offers.

Maryna Chernenko is managing director at UFG Capital