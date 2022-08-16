Three reasons why convertibles thrive when rates rise

The lack of first-hand experience of spiralling prices might explain the current conventional wisdom. The prevailing opinion appears to be that inflation is going away in two to three years. This optimistic scenario unfortunately appears to be more anchored to hope than reality.

Anyone old enough to have lived with skyrocketing interest rates might remember how sticky prices actually were. As the old economic adage goes: once an inflationary tiger is let loose, it is extremely difficult to tame.

What is for sure is that the world's monetary guardians have been caught flatfooted by rising prices. Just look at the evolution of central banker language around inflation. First, we were told to ignore it; then we were told it was transitory; now we have to live with it.

The reality is we are now in an inflationary loop and a hoarding psychology may take hold among consumers. No one knows how long the tightening cycle will last and many investors are wisely taking measures to mitigate a worst-case stagflation-style scenario.

The good news is that some asset classes and strategies not only hold its own in an inflationary landscape but can deliver significant alpha. Convertible arbitrage strategies, for example, have proved to be particularly resilient during inflationary periods for three reasons.

Converts offer capital raising alternative

The first reason is, as a financing tool, convertible bonds are naturally attractive from an issuer point of view. Coupons are typically a good deal lower than is required with non-convertible debt, and, moreover, the capital-raising process is relatively swift.

Due to a mix of quantitative easing, low interest rates and stock market volatility, the convertible market got used to a 0% coupon rate on many issues. When I traded my first convertible bond in the early 1980s the coupon was 5.5% - in fact, it was that rising rate environment that stimulated the then nascent convertible bonds market.

Now as interest rates have spiked again, the days of zero-coupon paper has ended; companies will have to offer higher coupon rates to attract investors. This environment is ideal for arbitrage strategies seeking to unearth alpha.

Duration advantage over fixed income

Even if we do not go back as far the 1980s, we can see how convertible arbitrage performs positively in a rising rate environment.

Credit Suisse analysed rising interest rates since the introduction of the Refinitiv Convertible Bond Indices on 1 January 1994. The study found that convertible bonds posted returns averaging 9.5% in nine out of 11 periods - close to the returns recorded by global equities.

Behind this performance lies another fundamental reason to have exposure to a convertible bond strategy: the rising rate environment holds an innate mathematical advantage for convertible bonds. As this non-traditional fixed income instrument has a shorter duration than government or corporate bonds, it becomes a real advantage when rates rise.

The return of gamma trading

The third reason why convertible bonds are compelling in an inflationary environment is volatility. For the last few years, the opportunity for gamma trading has been suppressed due to a period of low volatility underpinned by rock-bottom rates. Dampened price action means volatility spikes are brief, infrequent and difficult to monetise for gamma traders.

However, the current elevated volatility environment is once again supportive of strategies taking advantage of gamma trading, which thrives in a market that offers consistent windows for frequent and more profitable rebalancing. So, while big market gyrations may not be comfortable for the majority of investors, they can provide plenty of opportunities for a convertible arbitrage strategy. This underlines the value of having strategies that behave differently in an overall portfolio and the uncorrelated power of convertible arbitrage.

Convertible bonds have come back into vogue in recent years. But not all borrowers present suitable opportunities in an inflationary environment. Over the last two years, the convertible market has seen the preponderance of more heavily leveraged players. For this type of company profile, inflation can be a burden.

The elevated volatility regime will likely continue, but it is the low-duration, high-quality cash generative convertibles that will thrive. Meanwhile, the current inflationary environment unlocks a number of the convertible bond's unique features that arbitrage strategies can capitalise on.

Oliver Dobbs is a portfolio manager at Trium Credere fund