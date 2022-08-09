MiFID II meets ESG and EU regulation

But ESG regulatory complacency is unwise at this time. Why? The implementation of MiFID II, involving customer preferences for ESG, is due.

The EU's landmark regulation, the Regulation on Markets in Financial Instruments (commonly referred to as MiFID II/MiFIR) entered into force on 3 January 2018. This legislative framework aims to strengthen investor protection and to improve the functioning of financial markets making them more efficient, resilient and transparent. However, it has thrown up a range of operational and governance challenges over the years, and while data firms aim to address these at industry level, hurdles associated with MiFID II are not completely cleared.

The introduction of additional ESG requirements could add ongoing MiFID compliance issues.

The time frame to get prepared for the MiFID II ESG update has been especially tight when one considers that market participants have just received more clarity on the ESG disclosure rules and processes in alignment with the 'Principal Adverse Impacts' (PAI) criteria and provisions under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, a set of rules which aim to disclose the sustainability profile and criteria used by investment products which came into effect on 10 March 2021.

Much of the sustainability data and criteria needed to comply with the suitability requirements under the MiFID II update is the same as that housed already for the EU SFDR and the Green Taxonomy. However, information around sustainability preferences needs to be presented in a different way.

Additionally, the new sustainability data standard from FinDatEx for the European ESG Template (EET), which will be used by product manufacturers to distribute sustainability information on funds and structured products, is also just about ready-for-use, and was launched as of 1 June 2022. The EET covers a broad spectrum of mandatory and voluntary reporting categories that are not yet compulsory and include a range of ESG investment frameworks and standards, such as the EU SFDR's PAIs, the EU Taxonomy's alignment criteria, as well as other national ESG disclosure requirements, Stewardship Codes and common ESG labels.

After all, matching up investment criteria with investor preferences and suitability rules hinges on data.

The absence of clear, comparable, and consistent data and reporting standards means that assets need to be suitable and in line with the MiFID II update, while, at the same time, it remains a challenge to define which investments are actually sustainable, socially conscious, or well-governed.

It hence comes as no surprise that the most recent area of the EU's regulatory regime for ESG now centres around sustainability data, ratings, and benchmarks, especially since the publication of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) report on ESG Ratings and Data Products Providers in 20212. This report also contributed to the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) announcement that tackling greenwashing and promoting transparency in ESG ratings has become its number one priority.

Looking at these efforts, there is hope that there will ultimately be more clarity, comparability, and consistency around ESG convictions, narratives, and definitions. This is very much needed to shape the next phase of sustainable investing, from policy ambitions to investment actions, in an ever-complex world of systemic ESG risks and opportunities. For market participants, the goal is to work with data providers able to distil this data and provide it in a way that is easy to implement, minimising the lift needed for the latest and future ESG regulatory requirements.

Janine Hofer-Wittwer, CFA is senior product manager, financial information at SIX