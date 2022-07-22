Emerging markets ex China - is this the future?

However, one question that is becoming increasingly common is: 'Should we carve out China as a separate allocation from emerging markets?'

How popular is this approach?

The idea of emerging markets ex China is far from being mainstream. Although conversations are increasing, it is still early days for product launches and significant allocations.

In the eVestment database, only 16 active equity strategies describe themselves as emerging markets ex China; this compares to 600+ broader emerging market strategies.

With total assets across these 16 strategies of just $845m and a median inception date of 2020, it is clear that this ‘asset class' is still in its infancy.

Still, anecdotally, it is a subject that managers and clients are asking us more about. The number of strategies underplays the amount in incubation that are yet to be externally marketed.

What is the case for a separate allocation?

1. The Chinese market is much more liquid than its emerging market peers

Using the market capitalisation of relevant MSCI indices, we can see that China is nearly three times the size of the second largest, MSCI Taiwan. This is despite MSCI's methodology of including A-Shares at 20% of their free-float adjusted market capitalisation.

This means that when making large allocations to emerging markets, China is able to absorb significant assets without hurting the opportunity set. The biting point is in the other areas of emerging markets which are more capacity constrained.

Asset managers are therefore incentivised to separate China - having separate Emerging Markets ex China and China strategies will allow them to run much more money than a single emerging market strategy as they can scale up the China product without constraining themselves elsewhere.

While the logic is sound, our focus is on investment returns, not the profits for asset managers. Therefore, this is not reason enough to carve China out.

2. Geopolitical risk could have significant ramifications for investors

The interest in emerging markets ex China received further momentum when Russia became an international outcast following its invasion of Ukraine.

This heightened investors' sensitivity to geopolitical risks. The impact of Russian holdings on emerging market portfolios was a huge talking point in Q1 2022, which caught out some well-respected managers despite its small relative weight.

With China being a much larger market, the implications of any breakdown in relations with the West, whatever the catalyst, could have significant ramifications for investors. Having a separate exposure for China can help investors manage this risk more actively.

However, our view is that predicting geopolitical developments consistently and accurately is impossible. As is accurately predicting the impact of these developments on markets.

Ensuring diversified portfolios and allowing active managers to allocate risk accordingly is a more prudent approach unless asset allocators believe they have unique insight or are particularly risk averse.

Moreover, the most significant weight in MSCI Emerging Markets ex China is Taiwan, at 22.4%. So if the geopolitical risk predicted involves that region, this allocation will not fully insulate investors from the consequences.

Therefore, it is not clear if this argument warrants a separate allocation.

3. The scale of this opportunity set warrants dedicated expertise

The Chinese market is huge. Across the onshore A-Share market, H Shares and ADRs, there are over 7,000 stocks, accounting for $15trn of market capitalisation.

There is a strong argument that covering a market of this scale requires dedicated oversight, particularly given the nuances and complexities of the Chinese market versus others.

Emerging market managers have certainly increased their resourcing and focus on China - particularly during its bull market of 2016 to early 2021. However, many managers still do not have full coverage and understanding of the opportunity set - historically making more use of ADRs (though that has decreased in popularity) or accessing China through H Shares and the larger-cap, better-known A-Share names.

For us, this is the most compelling argument for separating China from the rest of the emerging markets, and is the reason why we have had dedicated China A-Share allocations, the largest market within China and where dedicated expertise is likely most effective, since 2018.

So what?

The direction of travel is quite clear, and we anticipate that emerging markets ex China will become a more mainstream asset class over the next decade.

Ultimately, we view this as a positive shift allowing for dedicated expertise with on-the-ground presence.

However, for investors who have not got the governance budget to allocate to dedicated China strategies, using traditional broad emerging market strategies with a strong track record of investing in China remains a solid and effective option.

Tom Baird is senior vice-president in Redington's manager research team