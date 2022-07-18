Waste-to-energy: A guide for investors

Waste-to-energy is a process which generates electricity and/or heat from the incineration of waste. It is considered to be a form of renewable energy and is an effective way of treating waste to avoid most of it going to landfill.

It is not only relevant for municipal waste, either. Businesses have been paying greater attention to their carbon footprint in recent years, and harnessing waste-to-energy (WTE) methods as a way to reduce their impact on the environment.

In the US, there are currently 75 facilities recovering energy from the combustion of municipal solid waste (MSW). These facilities exist in 25 states, mainly in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, across Europe, WTE incineration is promoted as an alternative to landfilling. According to Eurostat, in the ten years to 2016, the amount of waste incinerated increased by 30%.

In order to meet current EU targets, capacity to treat 142m tonnes of residual waste will be needed by 2035. Currently, the EU's WTE capacity sits at 90m tonnes, leaving the region with an additional 50m tonnes of non-recyclable waste to accommodate annually.

Why waste-to-energy?

Currently, only 20% of global waste is recycled, and waste generation is expected to increase by 70% by 2050. This has led to a focus on alternative ways to utilise our waste so it is no longer ‘wasted'.

There are several powerful arguments in favour of WTE.

Reducing landfill

Sending our waste to landfills has always been an easy option. It gets dumped and buried and in time it will decompose. However, landfill takes up a lot of space and it destroys habitats and landscapes. Crucially, when waste is placed in landfills it gives off methane. This gas is even more harmful to our environment than CO2: while it does not hang around in the atmosphere as CO2 does, it absorbs more heat, making it a contributor to global warming.

Limitless energy

If we use our waste efficiently, we can create a huge amount of energy from it. WTE facilities provide an alternative low-carbon solution to our current reliance on fossil fuels. For example, a tonne of waste can generate as much as 700 kilowatt-hours of energy. This is enough to power one home for almost a month.

A sustainable process

If there is sufficient filtering of what is burned, and biomass is the sole feedstock, then the process is entirely natural. This means there is no need to use fossil fuels or non-renewable sources. Since WTE plants effectively fuel themselves, the equivalent of 200,000 barrels of oil a year per facility can be conserved.

Financially sound

Of course, there are technological costs associated with generating energy from waste. However, waste used in this way no longer needs to be transported or put into landfills. Additionally, energy generated can be sold. As a result, savings can be made and it is also possible to profit from this sustainable source of energy.

The arguments against

Bi-products

The amount of ash generated ranges from 15% to 25% (by weight) of the MSW processed. The ash that remains from the combustion process is sent to landfills.

Opportunity costs

Evidence indicates more than half of the waste currently being incinerated could have been recycled or composted , suggesting much of Europe's WTE incineration capacity is being used to burn resources that could potentially have had a better environmental outcome.

The infrastructure for converting waste to energy lasts 20-30 years, so continued use of incineration is delaying a much-needed transition to less carbon-intensive power generation infrastructures such as wind and solar renewable energy. It also undermines the move to lower-carbon options for waste management, including the redesign of products to increase recyclability and longevity.

Still polluting

In 2017, over 40m tonnes of CO2 was released by WTE incinerators in the EU's 28 countries. The carbon intensity of European incinerators is around twice the concentration of CO2 emissions derived from the average EU electricity grid, and significantly greater than the energy produced through conventional fossil fuel sources such as gas.

Implications for investors

There are several reasons investors should care about the future of WTE technology.

Currently, the EU gets 40% of its gas from Russia, but the Ukraine invasion means the region has had to create a strategy to cut this figure by two-thirds within a year. To increase EU energy independence, we need to keep investing in renewable energy sources, but also decrease our dependency on fossil fuels. WTE provides an additional option here.

Additionally, anaerobic digestion features in the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities, which aims to direct investment towards activities that will aid the EU towards climate neutrality by 2050.

Finally, the EU's financial service regulation on sustainability-related disclosures (SFDR) will require investment companies to consider numerous indicators in potential investee companies, including waste, emissions and energy consumption/production.

This means a growing awareness of WTE practices, and the pros and cons associated with this activity, will be required to make informed decisions on the sustainability of businesses and their operations.

Liron Mannie is a research associate at MainStreet Partners