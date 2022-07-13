RSMR: The end of speculation?

2022 has been the year when markets and central bankers realised current inflationary pressures were likely to persist for longer periods, with labour markets in developed economies tight post the Covid pandemic.

Supply chain issues not fully resolved during Covid have seen problems exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict. This has resulted in a difficult start to the year for owners of most financial assets with equities, government bonds and corporate credit all declining in value.

60/40 portfolios have clearly not worked. US Treasuries fell 10% in the first six months of the year with investment grade corporate bonds and high yield corporate debt both showing 14% declines. Gold fell marginally in US$ terms with the only winner being commodities, although these have seen a pull back in recent weeks.

Did the end of the ‘Age of Speculation' really come when bitcoin fell 56% in the first half of the year and stocks which were perceived as being more speculative such as SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) and unprofitable technology companies lost investor confidence?

So what happens next?

During the second half of this year we think the global economy is certain to see economic slowdown - something the Federal Reserve in particular strongly desires. We could now be in an environment where for markets bad news is actually good news.

Central banks have been spooked by the ease with which companies have been able to raise prices, which together with the current level of wage increases, are not compatible with 2% inflation rates.

The Fed's belief is that labour market strength will ensure any downturn is relatively shallow compared to history. Markets have also been encouraged by the Fed's acceptance that tough medicine is needed in the short-term, with the lesson from the 70s that 'gradualism' in interest rate rises does not work now being accepted.

Evidence of slowdown in the labour market is plentiful in the technology sector where hiring plans have been put on hold at larger companies, whilst smaller embryonic technology businesses have in many cases been forced to reduce staff numbers with a new focus on controlling costs.

Don't be too clever

Compared to April, investor sentiment has deteriorated significantly. This is often a good contrarian indicator.

Investors who were smart enough to have kept some levels of cash reserve in the first half of the year should not to be too clever, as markets may well respond quickly to signs of an improvement in the inflation picture. We have already seen in many recent market cycles, and especially strongly during Covid, how markets front run at an ever earlier stage anticipated changes in economic fundamentals. In other words, bad news is good news.

However we feel there are still too many imponderables to be confident in short term outcomes and forecasting in the next few months is unlikely to be useful.

Equity market valuations have certainly pulled back, and financial advisers have been having some very difficult conversations at client reviews, but any level of cheapness depends on profits being actually delivered. Volatility will persist and a strong rally in risk assets looks unlikely over the summer unless there are clear signs of falling inflationary pressures.

It is clear that central banks at present will worry about inflation first and growth later and in this cycle, with elevated levels of inflation, any monetary and fiscal response will occur later than in previous economic downturns and may make the recovery more sluggish.

For longer term investors, especially those who have built up cash, some modest selective buying on weakness would be a prudent course of action, although over the next six months a wide range of outcomes is still possible.

Investors should on quality equities with sound fundamentals as the ‘Age of Speculation' gradually retreats in the rear view mirror.

Graham O'Neill is senior investment consultant at RSMR