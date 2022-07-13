Geopolitics, and the 'end' of QE, are ushering in a new global economic era

Contrary to popular historic imagination, Japan was in fact the birthplace of quantitative easing. It was first to implement the unconventional policy in 2001.

But QE only entered the economic lexicon when the US Federal Reserve, followed shortly after by the ECB, BoE and BoJ, started the process of buying $600bn in asset-backed securities during the Great Financial Crisis.

There are many ways of looking at this monetary policy tool - and it would be easy to write a dissertation about its effectiveness. But in short, these policy measures have entered the toolkit of central bankers and are here to stay. It is time to ditch the word ‘unconventional'.

Bonds: have we reached the bottom yet?

During the Covid-19 induced crisis, central banks ballooned their balance sheets - arguably even more than during the Great Financial Crisis. But this is just a continuation of same-old-same-old.

Now, the recent halting of asset purchases by the central banks and their intention to reduce their balance sheet might appear to counter this. Central banks have indeed stopped their asset purchases, or are about to.

But while central banks may engage in gradually shrinking their balance sheet, the talk in the market is that economies in the Eurozone and US are in the late stages of their cycle.

This means that a recession is possibly around the corner. More importantly, following the latest market volatility in its emergency meeting on 15 June 15, the ECB announced that it is preparing for a new crisis tool.

Perfect inflation storm

Inflation is experiencing a perfect storm, with impetus from input, output and demand factors. Post-Covid-19, the global economy entered a new phase thanks to the reopening of economies. This new setting is very different compared to the pre-Covid-19 era.

There are cyclical as well as structural factors explaining this trend, largely related to the reopening of economies. The rationale behind this is simple - an extraordinary event such as lockdown in 2020 lead to extraordinary events in 2021 when economies reopened.

The reopening of economies meant unleashing demand, with upward pressure on prices. This positive demand shock coincided with a negative supply shock to industrial goods, causing the output prices of many manufacturing goods to jump considerably.

With the world already experiencing a shock to energy and food prices, this input shock was further aggravated by the war in Ukraine. These cyclical developments are not finished.

On the contrary, they will continue to shape the global economy for a while to come.

Why 'friend-shoring' poses risks for long-term EM growth

But possibly of greater economic importance than the war in Ukraine are its possible structural effects on the global economic landscape on the medium to long-term. Geopolitics has taken centre stage and will continue to lead for a while.

How the global supply chain, production and prices will be affected by this leaves little cause for optimism. Redesigning the global economic landscape because of geopolitical considerations and not because of business considerations will affect production levels as well as prices.

The large number of Western companies that have left Russia have not done so for economic reasons, but because of understandable geopolitical considerations. All of these geopolitical events since the start of the war in Ukraine only mean an extra boost for hyper-globalisation.

While the Global Financial Crisis changed the monetary and financial setting considerably, the Covid-19 crisis reinforced already-visible trends that are now shaping the global real economy. This seems to be an interesting mix for certain asset classes in the period ahead.

Policy rates are rising - or set to rise - and many market rates are increasing above zero for the first time in a long time. This represents the dawn of a new monetary era. That being said, with recession on the horizon, central bank balance sheets will not return to their pre-quantitative easing sizes any time soon.

Serdar Kucukakin is a senior sovereign research analyst at Aegon Asset Management