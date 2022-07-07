Andrew Milligan: It is time to reappraise portfolio construction

It is no surprise that share prices are reacting to the possibility that recession lies ahead if inflationary pressures force central banks to tighten too much. To make matters worse, the typical portfolio had been unduly focused on high growth shares with rather too little in terms of safe and stable fixed income or cash, the consequence of absurdly low yields for many years as central banks manipulated bond markets. The good news is that a reappraisal is taking place, possibly opening up tactical opportunities and certainly a strategic readjustment for fixed income.

All eyes may be on the horrendous bear markets for the Dow Jones or Nasdaq, but global bond markets have suffered similarly. As recently as January, the benchmark US ten year bond yield was about 1.5%; a few weeks ago it tested 3.5%, its highest for a decade, although it has since fallen back. Other major markets have shown similar trends, with benchmark yields in Germany and the UK recently reaching their highest levels since 2014-15.

It is abundantly clear that central banks are well behind the curve in terms of restraining inflation. Last summer, the Bank of England forecast that inflation would not move far away from its 2% target. Now it admits that headline inflation might reach 11% this autumn, leading to very public criticism from such heavyweights as Andy Haldane and Mervyn King.

Shifts in the real or inflation adjusted bond yield are also significant. The US TIPS rate has returned to positive territory for the first time since 2019. The causes are many and various, but decisions by the Fed and other central banks to shift away from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening must be a prime factor, especially at a time when budget deficits are high and the stock of debt to roll over considerable.

Have we already reached a good tactical entry point? There are many short-term imponderables, such as developments in Ukraine, China's Covid lockdowns, or climate related food price shocks. Nevertheless, it is interesting to see that market expectations for the terminal interest rate in the USA are not much above 3.5%.

This is low versus previous monetary tightening cycles, but the explanation is the compound effect of fiscal tightening, supply chain disruption, and the impact of high inflation on household and business incomes. The IMF, OECD and World Bank all warn of a pronounced slowdown in global economic activity from 2022 into 2023 and no recovery into 2024. Economists are vehemently warning of rising risks of recession, especially for slow growing economies such as the UK, explaining why money markets speculate about rate cuts in 2023-24.

More important than tactical calls will be the opportunity for strategic changes to client portfolios. For years, it has been a no-brainer for funds to be underweight fixed income - yields were just too low or put another way valuations were far too stretched. At one time the value of government and corporate debt with a negative yield approached 30% of the market; that figure is now below 5%. Long standing yield gaps are now closing, whether the spread between US and Chinese bonds or the equity vs. bond yield differential. Only about 10% S&P 500 stocks now have dividend yields greater than the 10-year bond yield.

All in all, the conditions are falling into place for a fundamental reassessment of the recent 70-30 equity/bond or 60-20-20 equity/bond/alternatives replacements for the traditional 60-40 equity-bond portfolio. Similarly it was very difficult to argue for cash in a portfolio when central banks cut to or even below zero. However, nominal rates of 2% or 3% a year do compound up, whilst cash rates back above inflation - as and when that does eventually fall back in the coming year as base effects disappear - would be a significant event.

Yield curves are dramatically different from a year ago, in terms of their level and nature. Growth and inflation shocks have bewildered central bank governors, who have struggled to catch up with events. As and when there is some greater certainty about the growth and inflation outlook, then it would not be a surprise to see investors starting to look for short-term buying opportunities across fixed income assets. More importantly, the end of zero interest rates, the collapse in the amount of debt with a negative yield, and the replacement of QE with QT all suggests that at the margin a new environment for fixed income in relation to long-term asset allocation is starting to appear.