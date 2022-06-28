Why 'friend-shoring' poses risks for long-term EM growth

So-called ‘friend-shoring', a form of regionalisation in which economic partners prefer supply sources nearby, would materially affect EM growth. If the world splits into geopolitical blocks, the new trade constraints will lead to a reallocation of capital and a reduction in growth. Some countries would benefit more than others. On aggregate, we expect EM GDP growth to fall to around 3.7% per annum in the foreseeable future, compared to around 6.5% and 5.5% during the 2000s and 2010s, respectively. Key secular trends underpinning our revised trajectory precede the Covid-19 pandemic. T...