The rise in carve-out transactions: How can a business prepare for a successful divestment?

During times of economic volatility, divestments help businesses to streamline their operations, bolster liquidity, and strengthen the balance sheet to service existing debt obligations. This rang true during the pandemic, as the value of UK carve-out transactions increased in 2020/21 by 182% from the previous year, to exceed £30.8bn.

With companies now vying to supercharge their recovery and growth as the economy emerges from the pandemic, the volume of carve-out transactions is likely to remain high as corporates pursue targeted acquisitions across core sectors. Rising interest rates make non-core disposals a more appealing source of funds for acquiring other businesses.

Making divestments a success

To secure the cleanest possible exit and minimise any disruption, the seller needs to identify areas of particular concern well in advance, affording acquirers sufficient time to conduct the appropriate diligence.

The transaction perimeter should be clearly defined from the outset, demarcating the assets being sold from those being retained. This ensures that diligence can be properly scoped and that the separation considerations can be accurately identified. Besides the legal entities being disposed of, businesses need to consider key areas including fixed assets, intellectual property, employees, supplier and customer contracts and pension arrangements.

From a technology standpoint the separation of IT systems can be a very costly and time-consuming exercise. As such, it is crucial to involve tech-focused personnel early on in the process to agree an appropriate transition plan and untangle highly integrated, often antiquated IT systems from the wider group.

To identify any tax concerns as early as possible, businesses would do well to prepare a clear, comprehensive plan to settle any intercompany balances owed at completion. They should supplement the separation plan with detailed schedules of intercompany services between the target and other entities outside the transaction perimeter.

Planning is fundamental for successful carve-outs, so businesses need to instate a well-structured and all-inclusive preparation period.

Partnering with private equity

Before a plan is put in place, the first step is to decide who to partner with on this journey. There are two options here: private equity or strategic acquirers.

While the often-complex nature of assets previously hindered private equity houses, corporates have become more confident in private equity's ability to close complex deals. Thanks to a new wave of carve-out focused institutional money, private equity-backed carve-out deals in the UK increased by 27% in 2021.

By partnering with private equity acquirers, businesses can tap into the benefits of an increasingly active and robust regulatory framework to access attractive solutions with surety of both transaction timeline and execution. Businesses can also harness private equity's ability to deploy capital quickly without cumbersome approval ladders and with seller-friendly processes like vendor diligence reports and locked box completion mechanisms.

In the absence of material commercial sensitivities, antitrust legislation is unlikely to apply, removing a degree of complexity during the transaction process and the mechanics of exchange and completion. With an increasingly muscular Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK, this is a clear advantage.

Developing a robust standalone financial profile of the target as early as possible in the process gives clarity for both valuation purposes and articulating the growth story for the potential acquirers. With the continued increasing levels of activity from private equity acquirers, incorporating this exercise into a formal vendor due diligence exercise is recommended to give acquirers comfort that they can rely on the financial information presented.

The case for strategic acquirers

While private equity brings its own advantages, strategic acquirers can offer businesses a more premium valuation while also being able to access cost synergies on incorporation of the target asset. Strategic acquirers' operational infrastructure can also enable businesses to transition the target off their systems and services more quickly, and ultimately achieve a speedier, cleaner exit.

However, when partnering with strategic acquirers, businesses cannot provide any information that they want to competitors but typically must redact or withhold the most commercially sensitive information until the final stages of negotiations. Whilst businesses can somewhat circumnavigate this issue by using clean teams, this also introduces additional complexity, further straining already stretched management teams.

Furthermore, unlike with private equity houses, proposed transactions through strategic advisers will be under the CMA's increasingly scrutinising eye. To mitigate the risk of a deal being blocked or even reopened for review post-completion, businesses should consider the viability of certain acquirers in advance.

As with most transactions, proactivity is the key to success, and with the significant complexity surrounding carve-outs, businesses need to be on top of all the components from early on to achieve the best possible exit.

Ollie Chambers is associate at Arrowpoint Advisory