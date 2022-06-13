Humans are great adapters, but climate warnings are not hyperbole

For many, the immediacy of this threat has relegated the urgency of another, global warming, prompting a rethink about the energy transition and reinvigorating interest in fossil fuels.

While this is understandable, we cannot afford to address one crisis at a time. The IPCC's reports are increasingly alarming. The latest, published in April, estimates that if the global peak in CO2 emissions is not reached before 2025, there is no chance of limiting the temperature increase to less than 1.5°C by 2050. We will then have failed, in a decade since its signing, to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Colossal financial resources are required in the fight against climate change. They are needed to stimulate research into new technologies, better insulate our buildings, and to help companies finance their transition by providing them the funds necessary to implement new production processes or deploy low carbon infrastructure. The challenge is enormous. It is estimated that $4trn per year must be mobilised by 2030 and $100trn by 2050.

Investment in these sustainable projects has been growing at an impressive pace over recent years but several new studies, including from New Financial, PwC and Morningstar, paint a sobering picture. The penetration of sustainable finance within financial markets remains frustratingly low overall. This must accelerate if we are to succeed in reaching the goals set out in Paris and avoid an existential catastrophe.

Obviously, our economies cannot transition immediately to be net zero. There are sound reasons why we have given ourselves until 2050 to achieve this aim. However, looking at our interim target of reducing carbon emissions in 2030 by 55% compared to 1990 levels, we must accept that we are not on the right track.

Is it right that 30 years after the Rio Earth Summit, 25 years after the Kyoto Protocol aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and seven years since Paris, that 70% of Europe's energy mix still consists of fossil fuels?

In three decades the reduction in this dependence has only been 11%. Less than 30% is needed to move to a decarbonised economy by 2050.

But, with every crisis there is also opportunity, and this is true of conflict in Ukraine. If in the short term some countries revert to using more coal, oil and gas as they transition their energy supply, this should also be the moment when investment in low-carbon baseloads and renewables research and projects finally reaches the pace required.

There are two main reasons for this. First, Western governments continuing to finance Russia's brutal war makes a mockery of everything sustainable finance stands for, as well as being unpalatable to their electorates. Second, because there are many warnings about irreversible consequences should we not reach the emissions peak by 2025.

Some may argue that these warnings are hyperbole. Most notably HSBC's Stuart Kirk, in his now infamous speech, who sought to play down the risk climate change poses. He is wrong about this precisely because he was right about something else - human adaptability.

Kirk argued that humans can cope with climate change and that we will adapt. Human beings are indeed great at adapting when impending disaster stares us in the face.

We helped plug the hole in the ozone layer, partly because we moved away from overuse of CFCs. We went from identifying a new pathogen, discovering how our immune systems respond, to developing and testing a vaccine for Covid-19 in less than 12 months. This is four times quicker than any other vaccine rollout in history.

New low-carbon technologies will require significant financing and while mitigating the effects of fossil fuels is clearly essential, so too is financing action that will ensure the resilience and adaptability of communities in the future.

It is here that we also need to act faster. Data shows that the share of patented technologies directly linked to climate change adaptation, as a part of all patented technologies, was roughly the same in 2015 as it was in 1995. So, if we are as the data suggests, falling behind in climate change mitigation, we cannot afford to fall behind in our ability to adapt as well. It is here that Kirk undermines his own argument.

Climate warnings from experts and academics are not "unsubstantiated, shrill hyperbole", they are a necessary and appropriate call to action to finance future projects and technologies that will ensure all of humanity can adapt and thrive in the long term. He would be wise to encourage them.

Nicolas Mackel is CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, the development body for the country's financial centre