Nuclear and green hydrogen investment can support swift energy transition

The war in Ukraine has prompted a much-needed rethink of the continent's energy imports, including its dependence on oil and gas.

Naturally, concerns have been raised about how an abrupt switch in energy supplies will impact EU inflation. However, the shock of the current energy crisis is a chance for the EU to accelerate its clean energy transition, and Europe must embrace this opportunity, rather than let fears drag it further into recession.

Europe is currently facing twin perils of a shrinking economy and inflation, although the former is a far more long-term and fundamental problem.

Inflation in wealthy economies can be accommodated by instruments like tax cuts and subsidies on energy consumption, however, the continent has been trying to overcome recession for over ten years. The European Central Bank has tried to boost growth with short-term ‘plaster' solutions, such as negative interest rates, with limited success. These measures have been an artificial way of keeping the economy going rather than reviving it, because the roots of slow growth are deep within a matured economy.

While it may seem counter-intuitive, an abrupt transition away from gas could be the only way out of Europe's economic slump and stagflation.

An important way to restart economic growth is creating new jobs. Buying gas does not require many EU jobs, but the energy transition does. Rather than outsourcing energy supplies, by constructing green hydrogen plants, extending or building nuclear plants, modernising grids and building wind, solar and other renewables, Europe can create tens of thousands of sustainable jobs and significant economic value.

The financial industry can play an important role in this.

Most obviously, capital must be urgently directed towards a combination of clean energy sources. Investment in the renewable energy industry, which has formed part of the drive to make it a viable and affordable alternative to fossil fuels, has seen great success. Electricity from solar and wind energy fell in price by 89% and 70% respectively between 2009-2019, according to financial advisory firm Lazard.

But we must not stop now. The current energy crisis needs to be a trigger for Europe to add to this success and replicate it elsewhere, with nuclear energy generation and green hydrogen bursting with potential if financing can help unlock it.

For example, nuclear power is clean with low life-cycle emissions, including during mining uranium and plant construction, as well as being incredibly reliable and long-life.

Nuclear has a 90% load factor compared to an average 25% for renewables, meaning that 1GW of nuclear generation capacity equates to 3.5GW of renewables. Green hydrogen production is another promising option, and the EU has already adopted a green hydrogen strategy to drive post-COVID recovery. It is in the early stage of development, mostly constrained by high production costs, but scalability will lead to the costs reduction needed to close the gap with grey hydrogen.

Directing funds towards downstream clean energy providers is an obvious course of action, but it is by no means a comprehensive solution.

In practice the approach must be more nuanced.

Contrary to popular opinion, the clean energy transition must include companies operating in ‘brown' sectors, such as industrials and mining, which are increasingly being divested and blacklisted by ESG-conscious investors. Taking the mining industry as an example, miners are producing the copper, cobalt and aluminium essential for solar panels, wind energy technologies and electric vehicles. Starving issuers such as these of capital is therefore not the best way to enact positive change.

With increasing understanding of the impending climate crisis, many companies have already recognised the need for change and are committed to a sustainable future, often issuing debt to fund this transition.

Investors should provide capital to the ‘old sector' companies that have a promising long-term sustainability trajectory ahead. It also offers significant financial incentives, as companies in these sectors are under-valued, being earlier on in their environmental transitions, meaning they have significant upside potential as their ESG rankings improve.

There has never been a better time to invest in these ‘transitional' companies.

Europe has six months of warm weather ahead to come up with an energy transition plan.

The short-term spike in inflation from cutting gas can be managed with the instruments above - and the effects on economic growth will be visible within 12-18 months. Conversely, if energy dependency is slowly reduced over three to five years, positive trends could be delayed for five to seven years.

In this scenario, inflation will remain, but will not be supported by improving fundamentals, leading to greater stagflation.

With in-depth fundamental research and due diligence, investors can identify the old economy stalwarts that are contributing to the low-carbon economy of tomorrow, and make a meaningful impact on the drive to net-zero.

In the face of imminent European stagflation, the financial industry must instead use the opportunities presented by the energy crisis to trigger a swift energy transition and sustainable economic growth.

Maria Lozovik is co-founder and portfolio manager at Marsham Investment Management