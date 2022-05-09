Investors see positive returns on structured products

Throughout the period, the FTSE 100 index remained flat and comparatively high. On 31 March it closed just 1.8% above its 2022 opening level, reaching a peak of 7,672.4 on 10 February - approximately 200 points below the zenith of May 2018 (7,877.45). As the hangover from the Coronavirus market correction continued to ease, the average closing level of the index throughout the three-month period was 7,443.95, reflecting an increase of 6.3% from the average level in 2021.

A total of 209 plans matured in Q1, with all realising a gain for investors. The maturing plans achieved an average annualised return of 6.84% across an average term of three years.

Some 25 Lowes ‘Preferred' publicly available plans matured in Q1, returning an average annualised return of about 8% across an average term of 3.7 years - outperforming the sector average by 1.1%. Lowes ‘Preferred' plans are those we view to be the best available at the time of issue.

Not one maturing product failed to achieve a positive return for investors - a significant achievement in itself - though there were some standout performers:

Walker Crips UK & Europe Kick Out Plan Issue 2 (MS012). This plan, linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 index and Euro Stoxx 50 index, matured on its third anniversary triggering the return of investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 45%, or an annualised return of 13.17%. Tempo Structured Products FTSE 100 FDEW Long Kick-Out Plan February 2019 - Option 3. This was also linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 Fixed Dividend Equal Weight Custom index and matured on its third anniversary triggering the return of investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 44.25%, or an annualised return of 12.98%. Meteor FTSE Semi-Annual Kick Out Plan July 2020. This plan, linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 index, matured after one-and-a-half years triggering the return of investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 17.25%, or an annualised return of 11.16%.

The table below offers a performance summary of the plans, most commonly held by our clients, that matured in Q1. All were autocall / kick-out contracts linked to the FTSE 100 index.

It is worthy of note that of the above positively maturing plans, all but one secured a gain significantly higher than the respective rise in the FTSE 100 index during the term, emphasising a fundamental benefit of structured products, particularly in flat, or even falling markets.

The one that did not return a gain in excess of the rise in the FTSE 100 index commenced very close to the March 2022 market low, at a time when the protection afforded compared to a direct market exposed investment was no doubt very welcome. Along with all maturities, this plan performed exactly in line with the terms offered.

The sector has enjoyed a positive period in terms of maturities, and we look forward to the next three months for sustained positive performance. That said, Q1 witnessed inflation rise to its 30-year high in the UK (7%), further compounding the need for investment and the realisation of real returns to combat the erosive effects of inflation.

Josh Mayne is structured product technician at Lowes Financial Management