Key challenges facing fixed income investors in 2022

Marilyn Watson, head of the global fundamental fixed income strategy at BlackRock





2022 is proving challenging for fixed income investors, with the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate index down more than 7% year to date (USD hedged, as of 25/4/2022). As major central banks have finally started to move away from their incredibly loose monetary policy stances and developed market economies rebound after reopening from covid-related restrictions, uncertainty around global economic activity has increased. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked energy prices sharply higher, aggravating ongoing supply chain issues and adding to ongoing uncertainties around Covid and other factors.





As the environment evolves and uncertainty fades, there will be attractive new opportunities with higher yields and greater dispersion between sectors, subsectors and individual issues providing more attractive income levels even from high quality assets than we have seen for some time, as well as opportunities to implement strategies that benefit from price dislocations.





It is key, however, to continuously focus on robust risk management, with deep analysis and understanding of liquidity, correlations and genuine portfolio diversification both in this time of heightened uncertainty and as the market evolves in order to maximise risk-adjusted returns.