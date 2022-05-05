Key challenges facing fixed income investors in 2022

Seven experts give their opinions

clock • 1 min read
Fixed income challenges
Fixed income 580x358
Andrew mulliner 580x358
Marilyn watson 580x358
Sebastiano pirro 580x358
Yvette klevan 580x358
Bryan carter 580x358
Fraser lundie 580x358
Gurpreetgill gsam 580x358
Fixed income 580x358
Andrew mulliner 580x358
Marilyn watson 580x358
Sebastiano pirro 580x358
Yvette klevan 580x358
Bryan carter 580x358
Fraser lundie 580x358
Gurpreetgill gsam 580x358

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Earth Day 2022: How to invest in the planet

Close to Home: Investing implications of Russia's War on Ukraine

More on Investment

Anna Macdonald of Amati Global Investors
Investment

Not Netflix: Will all lockdown winners suffer the video streamer's fate?

Not easy to predict demand

Anna Macdonald
clock 05 May 2022 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Opening the path to net zero for UK investors
Investment

Industry Voice: Opening the path to net zero for UK investors

Invesco
clock 25 April 2022 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by TwentyFour Asset Management at the Fixed Income Market Focus
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by TwentyFour Asset Management at the Fixed Income Market Focus

Chris Bowie, Partner, Portfolio Management
clock 19 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level since 2009

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Download now: Key Fund Performance Data across sectors as at April 2022

03 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

04 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
06

Toby Nangle departs Columbia Threadneedle seeking a 'career change'

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
10 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Funds to Watch 2022

Register now
Trustpilot