Class systems and sharpening pencils: Why fund fees will never be equal

The headline was eye-grabbing since there has never been a universal principle of equality in asset management. Instead we have ‘Treating Customers Fairly' (TCF), ‘Value For Money' (VFM), ‘Assessment of Value' and soon to be some sort of ‘duty of care'.

Lots of acronyms and guidance, abound, no equality mentioned anywhere. This is because there is no democracy to be found in asset management. Certainly not for our customers.

Instead our business model is based on a caste-like system of hierarchies between fund buyers and sellers. Indeed, share ‘classes' are well named.

Assets under control remains the preeminent currency of a system structured predominantly around size-based earnings. Some will argue this is equality, they are wrong, inequality among fees paid for the same service is not egalitarian, it is simply equitable.

Prior to becoming an iNED I gave considerable thought to this and to the origins, the aims and the likely outcomes of the AoV process. It seems such a long time ago since Sunil and I penned the ‘Maginot Line: In Defence of Value' paper together (first published Feb 2019) and much of the weaknesses we identified then in the regime have been exposed by fund managers since.

In its handbook, the FCA states the minimum consideration for the assessment of value of classes of units is: "Whether it is appropriate for unit-holders to hold units in classes subject to higher charges than those applying to other classes of the same scheme with substantially similar rights."

Fast forward and Sunil, in his first of four papers, challenged conventional industry thinking when he wrote; "According to the LCP report… the retail investor pays 0.2% p.a. more than what an institutional investor pays for a global equity mandate and 0.4% p.a. more for a multi-asset mandate.

"Of the 49 funds sampled, 92% involved retail investors paying more… Retail investors may find themselves paying the highest share class cost of any investor type in the fund but are also inevitably subsidising other investors in the process."

This notion of subsidy came to bear in the 2021 FCA review, which noted; "it does not directly follow that the remaining investors in higher charging classes receive good value, simply because they are in the class appropriate to the size of their investment or reflecting how the fund was sold to them."

In other words fee differentials based solely on scale do not qualify value unless the benefits of that added scale can be quantified.

Fee compression is proving sporadic and lacks uniformity, as fund house seek to manipulate economies and subsidies to preserve earnings. Latest research that I am aware of indicates that a tenth of management fees have actually risen since 2019, by an average 0.21% for bundled retail and 0.10% for clean share classes.

By contrast, around a fifth of funds have dropped fees, by an average 0.21% for legacy retail and 0.10% for clean share classes.

Yet other analysis indicates that between clean retail and institutional share classes the average difference is now only 15bps.

It is hard to reconcile these stats, with the LCP report, especially when we know the published prices continue to be transgressed with side deals and discounts on supposedly transparent clean share classes.

Transparency it seems has proven both deflationary and inflationary.

At least the old world of rebates was honest in its obscurity, authentic that equality,at least in terms of price, does not exist in asset management.

Indeed, the glaring point overlooked by consumerists and FCA alike is that fund buyers do not want unitholder equality, not really.

It is a moot point that was never truly grappled in the Asset Management Market Study and why the FCA was always a little off-kilter when it came to assessing competition in the market.

What buyers really want, particularly among the large institutional variety, is buying power. I sought this as an ex-institutional buyer myself and would spend much time negotiating fees. I and they wanted a better fee than the competitor, the small IFA or the retail customer.

The fund house is most willing to offer a discount below prospectus when it can be obscured from other buyers; otherwise transparency simply resets the expected market price for all buyers. The dichotomy is that if and when buyers do not perceive their scale is being sufficiently compensated then they walk down to the next fund house with sharper pencils.

Do not forget that many of these ‘institutional' buyers in turn invest on behalf of hundreds, thousands, sometimes millions, of investors and so there are pooled benefits and economies of scale to consider here too.

We are not typically talking about sovereign wealth funds or ultra-high net worth individuals, but negotiating on behalf of pension members, workers, and so often the small retail savers.

This poses a real problem for the Assessment of Value.

In absence of industry benchmarking or less than obtuse guidance from the FCA, how do fund boards assess whether the fee differential between retail and institutional share classes is reasonable let alone fair?

Will fee innovation remedy or simply conflate matters with performance-based fees and flat ongoing charges to contend with?

If inequality resides in treating customers fairly then what does unfair look like?

I commend Sunil's working papers to you.

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder