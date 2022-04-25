Incorporating ESG practices into FX: what factors are at play?

ESG integration is prevalent across asset classes - it is most common in equities through index funds, followed by fixed income through issuance of green/sustainable bonds.

However, ESG processes have been somewhat harder to incorporate in other markets such as the global foreign exchange (FX) market.

FX hedges can be used as a way for companies to promote themselves as cleaner and greener. They receive a more favourable rate if they hit environmental targets and receive a penalty if they do not; this could also be used in the same way for a social goal.

Over the last couple of years there have been various banks and asset managers that have entered into sustainability-linked transactions. However, these transactions can also face hurdles to overcome, such as ensuring the environmental target is finely balanced and achievable, in which some cases a third party is needed to adjudicate.

As more participants enter the ESG sphere, it is likely these practices will become more common. ESG indices can be hedged with FX overlay using a total return swap, for example.

FX ESG hedging in practice

In 2021, HSBC executed the first FX hedge linked to the global MSCI ESG index by creating the MSCI world ESG leaders 100% hedged to sterling based on the performance of the MSCI index. It gets rebalanced monthly by MSCI and includes 12 current currencies of its constituent stocks that are hedged by HSBC to GBP using one-month rolling forward exchange rates. The client of this total return swap will pay HSBC the compounded daily SONIA rate at maturity of the swap in one year's time, in exchange for the price return of the index.

Firms have also signed up to ESG-linked derivatives, the price of which depends on anything from cutting greenhouse gas emissions to improving workforce diversity. Banks selling the derivatives are eager to promote their own sustainability pledges and offer a lock-in future exchange rate. This market is soaring in popularity to boost sustainably prudent reputations.

Embedding ESG factors into buy-side currency strategy

An original and effective approach to active currency management using ESG factors, ratings and analysis could provide a source of value and differentiation in terms of product offerings. Country sustainability scores could provide a forward-looking piece of scenario analysis through the construction of indices to reflect country-level performance in each ESG factor and link the country to the currency.

Incorporating this into a qualitative FX strategy could also provide an outlook on the long-term performance of the currency, which could be particularly useful in an emerging markets currency strategy.

In terms of environmental aspects, currency pairs can be allocated according to the country's vulnerability to climate change or their commitment to climate change mitigation and adaption. Social factors such as GDP stats, economic indicators and political influence can also play a part in adopting a social strategy, whereas governance factors can be assessed for risk premia opportunities in currencies.

Scandinavia - the ESG master?

Scandinavian countries score the highest in terms of ESG rankings. Among the best-performing countries, Sweden and Finland particularly score high on education, healthcare and social security infrastructures. These two countries have great performance in the rating area of Climate Change and Energy along with Norway and Iceland.

At the corporate level, issuers in those countries usually have high rankings in terms of sustainability scores. According to the Morningstar Sustainability Atlas, Finland, Sweden and Denmark rank among the top five at the company level.

From a currency overlay perspective, to fully manage their FX exposure, market participants can use cleared and listed NOK and SEK futures and options, benefitting from transparent pricing and efficient alternatives to forwards and swaps.

Conclusion

The guidance and influence that has begun to be exerted by regulators and policy makers, as well as the interest by companies and investors to incorporate ESG factors in their trading and investment activities, is likely to mean that ESG and financial markets will only become more intertwined and important over the next few years.

The impact of ESG on the FX markets will clearly continue to evolve over time, having either direct or indirect impacts on FX as an asset class.

Having a clear understanding of where ESG can be incorporated into FX markets and how it will impact the FX business is important, not only to help mitigate any challenges but also to take advantage of any opportunities for the FX industry.

Hannah Baldwin is director, FX research and product development, at CME Group