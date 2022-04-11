ESG continues to rise in importance for M&A dealmakers

Record valuations and levels of dealflow in 2021 were built on strong liquidity, demand and opportunity following what was a very brief hiatus when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit. With so much appetite and scope to put money to work within an energised dealmaking environment, due diligence in unearthing the best opportunities has never been more important.

As part of this due diligence, ESG considerations cannot be ignored - indeed, just 8% of respondents to Trowers & Hamlins' recent survey looking at the trends driving deal activity in the mid-market and beyond reported that ESG factors are "not at all" part of the M&A decision-making process.

But dealmakers remain split over the extent to which ESG should be prioritised and proactively driving decision-making.

Just under half (47%) of respondents to Trowers' survey noted that ESG considerations are "to a certain extent" part of decision-making around a potential acquisition target, while 20% answered "not very much". Clearly the transition from merely spotting ESG red flags to actively seeking ESG green flags is still not complete.

E, S or G?

It is worth noting that - at least in a dealmaking context - not all ESG factors are born equal. Many social and, in particular, governance factors have long-been embedded into strategic thinking around M&A. Environmental considerations have skyrocketed up the corporate agenda in the past few years and the investor community is increasingly giving weight to these, too.

Digging into specific ESG factors that investors are assessing, a target's approach to sustainability ranks highest according to Trowers' research, with governance factors such as a target's tax policy approach falling much further down the list. Clearly, organisation type and sector will determine the critical importance of certain ESG factors but, across the board, there is recognition in abundance that ESG considerations continue to move from after-thought to essential hygiene factor.

Another driver of ESG's ‘E' rising up the agenda is the direction of regulatory travel, and efforts to globally align ESG reporting, with net-zero goals and new sustainability standards playing a role alongside complementary issues like the rise of stakeholder capitalism.

ESG as a value creation tool

For corporates, prominent positioning of ESG adherence is important from a reputational standpoint and for the purposes of attracting investment. For investors, its absence (or inadequacy) can provide an opportunity for bringing value-add.

Much like the move to adapt to digital, the adoption of a formalised ESG strategy is increasingly being looked at by investors as a value-creation mechanism.

Where policies are not in place, or at a nascent stage, investors can boost growth and drive value by implementing or bolstering a business's approach to ESG. By the time an investor comes to exit, having the right ESG strategy in place can make all the difference. "Do we have the right culture and management team in place?", "Is our digital strategy up to scratch?" and "Is our ESG strategy sound (and futureproofed)?" are now core staples in the list of pre-exit questions that investors ask themselves.

While ESG is not leading the way private equity houses invest - financial performance and overall growth potential still dominate, in this regard, as fiduciary duties loom large - there is increasingly an appreciation that, wherever you deploy your money to work, that money should align with the values your organisation embodies and promotes.

Mindsets have shifted away from the misconception that ESG compliance comes at the cost of financial performance, and the link between ESG approach and organisational value will only become more inextricable.

The prominence of ESG is also being driven by the underlying investor base. We have seen larger listed companies start to adopt, monitor and disclose ESG performance, in part driven by the requirements of their investors. These are the same investors that allocate funds to mid-market private equity and, as such, the trickle-down from the top regarding the relevance (and importance) of ESG is inevitable.

Such mindset shifts, as well as the use of ESG strategy as a value-driver in itself, are responsible for closing the gap between corporate treatment of ESG and its standing within the investor and dealmaking community. With organisations returning to growth mode and investors aggressively pursuing opportunities in a competitive market, the role of ESG is set to solidify further through 2022.

As ESG becomes even more deeply embedded into corporate thinking, dealmakers will need to not only accept, but prioritise, its role in the M&A world. This will include the ability to look beyond box-ticking and attempts to ‘greenwash', to ensure substance matches rhetoric - ESG credentials must be monitored and measured in the same way that financial indicators are interrogated and scrutinised.

Tim Nye is head of corporate at Trowers & Hamlins