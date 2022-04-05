Visible or not, all facets of diversity must be addressed

When it comes to diversity our tendency is to focus on the areas that we can see, or easily define and quantify. How should we interpret data that shows that nine in ten senior roles within the City are held by individuals from privileged backgrounds? It is this exact lack of immediate visibility that leaves socio-economic diversity often overlooked. After all, socio-economic mobility is not a protected characteristic under the law, nor is it immediately noticeable. It is a factor that can amplify the effects of discriminatory practices in other areas, however.

Coming from a lower socio-economic background is something a lot of people have in common. Being from that background and choosing investment as a career is not uncommon and can lead to significant individual success. Making it to the most senior levels is much rarer, and harder fought. Those that do not make it face a range of unconscious and conscious biases about who leads and how. But why wouldn't we want to have the perspective of a broader swathe of the population shaping the industry?

Addressing lack of progression in professional services is the focus of the City of London Taskforce of which City Hive is a member. The Taskforce has powered through the business case for diversity and is now focused on ways to create change - recognising that this as much as any diversity measure has significant structural challenges from education, training and access that need to be addressed in tandem.

From a firm perspective, the ideal response to increasing socio-economic diversity is a willingness to employ better all-round inclusive practices that support increased diversity across the business. By giving all elements of diversity equal footing, whether we can see them or not, we create conditions where everyone can thrive.

As you might expect, this process will start with asking the important questions to gauge the reality of the situation - so how can we do this?

Due Diligence Questionnaire (DDQ)

We are already in relatively new territory when it comes to data gathering around diversity, so using tools and methods that we are familiar with could prove an effective approach.

In the same way that they are used in ESG, DDQs could be adapted and used to ask the important and through questions to determine areas where diversity may not be being recognised and addressed. The adaptation is important, because responses to questions on inclusion and culture need context, not just the data that DDQs often major on.

City Hive ACT Framework

Firms also need a way to understand their own position and practice, to see how it measures up to customer, client and employee expectations. Truly determining various elements of diversity is unlikely to be specifically quantitative or binary. Instead, unpacking the information will be more qualitative, require some nuance and the input of several teams across the business. This is an approach we have used to develop our ACT Framework, which helps professional investors with a framework to assess, measure and catalyse change in culture and inclusive practice within investment firms. It provides the space for investors to talk about values across their people and investment practice, and to state why they believe inclusive practices drive better outcomes for clients.

The way we will measure success is to see diversity as the outcome and not the target. So we need to move on from the focus on the business case for diversity that has been eloquently made, to the actions that will create change, futureproof our industry and enable equitable progression and success.

Mandy Kirby is chief strategist and co-founder of City Hive