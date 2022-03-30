A systematic approach to thematics

As a play that capitalises on long-term trends tipped for success, thematic investing is inherently forward-looking. The approach is predicated on following key structural shifts - be they economic, social, technological or environmental - and taking their pulse to scout out high-potential players capable of driving change and, of course, generating capital.

The pandemic has struck markets with waves of unanticipated volatility and buoyant inflation, and while some sectors, particularly the service industry, saw catatonic dips, others, such as e-commerce, sustainable investing and medical innovation, faired considerably better. For those shrewd enough to identify and tap into these fields, the payoff was significant.

The popularity of this investment approach can be tracked not only by the rising number of products, but of investors and inflows too. Global AUM of thematic funds tripled to almost $554bn in the three years leading to the end of March 2021, according to IPE. This accounted for 2.1% of all of investors' assets allocated to managed investment funds internationally. As the financial zeitgeist becomes increasingly engaged, it is crucial to evaluate a formalised structural framework for thematic allocation.

As thematics move increasingly into the mainstream, there is a strong investment case to transform their role as satellite assets to a core portfolio allocation. Our research has highlighted the existence of a specifically thematic premium that we define as the residual relative performance after deducting that of the market, sector, geography and currency.

In essence, this residual ‘premium' is the USP of a theme that promises an edge over the market.

Its magnitude varies from theme to theme and according to their maturity. Combining thematic universes with differing risk factors captures the premium and diversifies exposure to systematic risk factors.

Indeed, exposure to a range of investable themes is fundamental to thematic allocation, where possible with performance drivers that run independent of each other. A portfolio composed of predominately, say, digital technology funds will offer little in the way of diversified risk. As the remit of fund offerings in this space grows to encompass more sectors, regions, market capitalisations and risk profiles, so does the scope for sustainable and diversified thematic performance.

Crucially, for the best returns, fund selection must also be judicious, aligning with areas of high-growth potential. Global megatrends are a promising starting point for pinpointing mushrooming themes. UN economists have identified five they believe are ‘shaping our world': climate change; demographic shifts (population ageing in particular); urbanisation; emergence of digital technologies; and increase in inequalities.

From these, it is possible to categorise a string of tangential ‘sub-themes' that can be grouped to visualise isolated, investable segments that will deliver portfolio diversification.

The challenge is then to produce a robust, forward-looking analytical framework on which the allocation of thematic funds can be based, with a three-to-five-year time horizon representing the key period of concern. Current economic conditions must also be taken into account as a final, tactical step to ensure strategic allocation is adapted to reflect the short-term market environment.

Thematic allocation enables us to take an active stance on supporting trends that will push the envelope for the long term. As investors direct capital towards these segments, they involve themselves in the process too.

Noémie Hadjadj-Gomes is head of research and Bastien Drut is chief thematic macro strategist at CPR AM