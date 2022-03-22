International Day of Forests: the role of biodiversity

Sarah Peasey, director of European ESG investing, Neuberger Berman





The variety of life on Earth is foundational to its ability to flourish and sustain itself. We recognise the gravity of the speed at which biodiversity is declining due to pollution, deforestation, habitat loss, overexploitation, and climate change. Therefore, we welcome global initiatives such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures to create a risk management and disclosure framework to support our analysis and engagement activities with issuers.





Data and transparency remain crucial issues when seeking to overcome the challenges associated with biodiversity. As an industry, we have been grappling with supply chain transparency for some time, and the need for greater visibility and traceability is irrefutable. This is one area in which we are seeking to deepen our efforts, working with external data providers and our internal data science team.