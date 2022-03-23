From 'why?' to 'why not?' - ESG in the world of private equity

In a presentation, the BlackRock CEO stated that public companies were being "window dressed" by regulation in the move towards a carbon neutral world. However, he added that private firms were not currently being held to anywhere near the same degree of accountability when it came to their ESG credentials.

In fact, with elevated levels of hydrocarbons being sold to private companies, Fink warned that we were at risk of facing "the biggest capital market arbitrage in our lifetime".

It was a stark warning. And it really served to highlight the disparity that existed between private and public firms amid the rise of climate change consciousness for some years.

But what Fink's comments did not acknowledge was that things are changing, and they are changing in a very big way.

Private markets, especially in Europe, are now responding to issues around sustainability such as increased regulation and changing societal expectations in earnest. And one only needs to look as the private asset spaces to see this in action.

A sustainability shift

The ratio of ESG to non-ESG assets under management across private asset and wealth management companies is tightening significantly. In fact, PWC even predicts that European ESG assets in private markets will grow to account for as much as 42.4% of the entire private market's industry base by 2025.

According to studies, this positive shift is being driven first by the need to meet regulation and second by fund managers' belief that such assets offer a large value opportunity. Meanwhile, another driver is client demand, with 64% of investors now considering ESG "extremely", "considerably", or "moderately" important to investment decision making.

Whatever the mix of reasons, we are now seeing many signs that private asset companies have seriously joined the fight for sustainability beyond asset allocation alone.

For example, an increasing number of private asset firms are now signing up as signatories to the UN PRI. This works as an avenue to give guidance to partners about implementing ESG principles, as well as serving as a commitment to include ESG in investment decisions and reporting.

Likewise, we are also seeing limited partners pressuring for ESG integration, evidenced by a rise in ESG enquiries and demands for more transparency into ESG policies and procedures.

Finally, statistics indicate that more than half of private investors have now declined an agreement due to ESG issues. In fact, some 56% of private equity firms have disclosed that ESG is discussed more than once per year with clients - 21% more than the previous year.

Pushing forward

While this shift towards ESG in the private asset world is very encouraging, the focus should now be on how to speed up the rate of change.

We believe that one of the single most significant moves would be to establish a robust methodology for evaluating a fund's ESG profile prior to investment.

Indeed, a holistic approach for due diligence is key not only to evaluating a fund manager's ESG experience and resources. It is also critical in showing how ESG is integrated into strategies and demonstrating a manager's ability to report and disclose specific key performance indicators as part of their ESG obligations.

The bottom line is, by identifying the key factors driving overall ESG performance and risk, it is possible to provide a fully-independent ESG rating for private asset funds.

This will be particularly useful to asset owners and managers struggling to navigate the rules introduced under the EU Sustainable Finance Action Plan.

But it will also support clients increasingly demanding higher performing ESG funds, as an ESG credential can help differentiate an asset manager from the wider competition. Likewise, it will also help investors manage their ESG risk and potential exposure to the controversial practice of "greenwashing".

The road ahead

When it comes to the accountability being placed on private asset firms around sustainability, Fink is right to highlight the historical disparity with public companies. But it is clear that things are now changing, and environmental, social, and governance factors have become a high priority for private companies and clients alike.

There is, naturally, more that can be done. However, with the right direction of travel established, we expect ESG to becoming an increasingly powerful force in the private world over the coming years.

Soner Hasan is research analyst and Liron Mannie is research associate at MainStreet Partners