Transforming the food sector: why the National Food Strategy matters to investors

Its starting point was recognising that the food system is currently delivering poor health and environmental outcomes. In this article I explore why a coalition of over 20 investors representing £6trn in assets under management or advice, led by Rathbone Greenbank Investments (Greenbank), decided to engage with the UK Government in support of one of the Strategy's recommendations.

As investors, we recognise the multitude of risks and opportunities facing the food sector, linked to issues such as health and nutrition, environmental impacts and food waste. Not only is the food system a major driver of climate change and biodiversity loss, but there's also an urgent need to improve health outcomes and address rising food insecurity and inequality.

Building a healthy and sustainable food system is important to both society and the wider economy. There are direct risks facing food businesses, including from regulation and changing consumer preferences, as well as wider systemic risks facing our economy due to poor health. How companies respond to these issues and to the changing regulatory, consumer and other stakeholder demands surrounding them will influence not only their social licence to operate but also the long-term resilience of their operating models and supply chains.

Need for mandatory reporting

One of the National Food Strategy's recommendations was that mandatory reporting should be introduced for large companies in the food sector. This would require them to consistently report against a set of metrics including sales of food and drink high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS), sales of fruit and vegetables, sales of protein by type, and food waste.

Investors strongly support this recommendation as we cannot drive change in our portfolios without consistent, high quality and meaningful information on the nutritional and environmental performance of companies within the food sector. Sales-based reporting matters because what companies sell is one of the best indications of how aligned their business models are to the transition we need to see and how exposed they are to potential risks.

While there have been some examples of productive investor engagement on this topic and some examples of good practice in companies disclosing this information, a lack of common metrics means investors are often limited in their ability to direct capital toward the companies who are taking a proactive and leading approach to health and sustainability issues.

Mandatory, rather than voluntary, reporting is also key as there have been voluntary reporting mechanisms in place for several years, and we are still far from where we need to be in terms of consistency.

Coalition of investors calling for change

To address these issues, Greenbank recently led an investor letter to the UK Government in support of the National Food Strategy's recommendation to introduce mandatory reporting for food sector companies. There are currently 23 signatories to the letter, representing £6 trillion in assets under management or under advice. Greenbank has worked closely with The Food Foundation, and the Guy's and St Thomas' Foundation to build momentum behind the coalition. The Food Foundation are a charity focused on changing food policy and business practice to ensure everyone can afford and access a healthy and sustainable diet and as an independent foundation, Guy's and St Thomas' Foundation invests, partners and engages to address health challenges from all angles.

The investor coalition is using this opportunity to engage directly with the relevant government ministers and officials, stating why investors support mandatory reporting and building the case for investors to be seen as an important collaborative partner to the Government on this, as well as other food sector issues. The UK Government is expected to publish a White Paper in response to the National Food Strategy within the next couple of months.

We call on any interested organisations or investors to join us.

Sophie Lawrence is a Senior Ethical, Sustainable and Impact Researcher at Rathbone Greenbank Investments