What to look out for in tech mergers

US: greater competition

Antitrust is a priority for the Biden Administration, and includes pursuing a policy of "greater scrutiny of mergers." In July 2021, President Biden issued an Executive Order on competition, directing the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to review and consider revising both the Horizontal and Vertical Merger Guidelines. It is important to know that these do not bind the US court, but do present "the principal analytical techniques, practices, and the enforcement policy" that the DOJ and FTC regularly use when analysing the competitive impact of mergers and acquisitions. Last month, the DOJ and FTC announced a joint inquiry to update both sets of merger guidelines, which were last updated in 2010 (horizontal) and 2020 (vertical). Their goal is to strengthen enforcement "against illegal mergers".

Investors should note that the DOJ and FTC seek comment on 15 different areas of merger reviews, in particular, aspects relevant to digital markets include:

anticompetitive effects and whether they should examine harms beyond those associated with a price to better account for non-price factors;

how to account for digital markets, which often have characteristics like zero-price products, multi-sided markets and data aggregation that the current guidelines do not address in detail;

how merger analysis should account for changing market realities in a dynamic economy;

how mergers may enhance the size and market power of existing monopolies or large firms; and

input on potential updates to the guidelines' discussion of potential and nascent competitors, which may be key sources of innovation and competition.

While this announcement is significant and could alter how the US agencies assess mergers, it is not aimed at changing the current US merger review process. Any alterations to the process would have to occur in the US Congress through new legislation. However, this signals to investors and dealmakers that there likely will be substantive changes to US merger guidance in areas above as part of the heightened focus on how continued consolidation may cause competitive harm, including in tech and digital markets.

UK: unlocking greater competition

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has focused on fostering effective competition in digital markets and has identified several gaps in the assessment carried out in merger cases. This, coupled with a lack of understanding of how digital markets operate, has led to calls for a review of the rules for acquisitions by big tech. Investors should be aware that the UK is considering a new merger control regime specifically to rein in big tech firms with "strategic market status" (SMS), which if it comes to fruition, may include additional complexities for SMS firms when making investments, such as:

Advance reporting obligations for all transactions - rather than the current voluntary merger control regime. A transaction value threshold - this will capture acquisitions by big tech firms of start-ups or companies with new or innovative business models - which currently fly under the radar. Mandatory review for a subset of the largest transactions by SMS firms - this will require a merger investigation before it could complete, which may result in delays and additional costs.

This new merger control regime for SMS firms will require new legislation by the UK Government. Once adopted, it is imperative that regulators are equipped with the necessary information to ensure start-ups and scale-ups are not collateral damage in regulating big tech acquisitions.

In March 2021 the CMA overhauled its Merger Assessment Guidelines and its Guidance on Jurisdiction and Procedure, providing greater flexibility in assessing mergers in digital markets. It also set out its interventionist approach, making it easier to review and block or propose conditions on global tech deals.

The CMA is one of the first competition authorities to update its guidance and seek bespoke legislation for a new merger control regime focused on large digital firms. This illustrates the CMA's intention to be a pioneer in regulating digital markets and may influence policy in other jurisdictions, including the US. Should the CMA succeed this could result in greater regulatory alignment for cross-border transactions.

As digital markets are inherently cross-border and international cooperation is essential. The 2021G7 Digital Competition Enforcers Summit, identified common themes across the competition authorities' approaches to digital markets. This included concerns over historic underenforcement against digital mergers, mergers that involve data aggregation that risks entrenching market power, and concerns involving non-price impacts of digital mergers, specifically where the result is a reduction in innovation and quality.

Digital markets remain a crucial area of focus in 2022 in the UK and the US. We will continue to see competition authorities address these challenges through procedural reforms, amendments to internal guidance and seeking legislative reforms to increase the scope of digital transactions subject to merger review. Investors and dealmakers should expect more and lengthier investigations and the pursuit of new theories of harm (eg, labor) in review of tech/digital transactions.

Amy Comer and Ken Vorrasi are partners at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP