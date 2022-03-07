International Women's Day: How to #BreakThe Bias

Tuesday March 8 marks this year’s International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is #BreakThe Bias. Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead.As part of the theme organisers developed a pose and asked people to cross their arms in a show of solidarity. We asked women throughout the industry to take a photo of themselves in the pose and share thoughts on what they would like to see from the industry to break biases that still exist.

Annabel Spring, chief executive officer at HSBC Global Private Banking and WealthWe still see a huge difference in the wealth journeys of men and women. Women are more impacted by life events like career breaks from having children, and divorce but there is also a far greater ‘money taboo’, which often sees them take a passive approach to their finances. Yet women are becoming the largest group of wealth owners on the planet. Whether that is through making their fortunes as founders, taking senior roles in corporations or through family wealth, they are challenging stereotypes around how they make, and manage, their money. We need to help all women to feel more confident about taking control of their financial decision making, by offering tailored advice that enables them to reach their goals. Helping them with their wealth ambitions creates positive impacts for the individuals, communities and economies

Tosin James-Odukoya, head of inclusion, diversity and wellbeing at QuilterPositive action and education are key to combating the biases women face in the workplace, in particular, women of colour, LGBTQ+ women, and women with disabilities. In our industry, we need to be intentional in researching and looking at the specific needs of women and doing what is necessary to support and retain them. It is time to be more intentional in our efforts to pay women for equal work and reward the voluntary work women tend to give their time to, to ensure we have inclusive working environments. Getting it wrong hurts people’s livelihoods, families, society, and business.

Kirstie MacGillivray, head of investment dealing at Aegon Asset ManagementThe ever-expanding focus on ESG is forcing some self-reflection in the industry. As an industry we are making progress on diversity but not quickly enough. To break the bias requires focus on the bottom-up through widening the recruitment net, nurturing, and encouraging new talent. It also requires focus from the top down – executive boards must understand why we need diversity and be accountable on progress made in achieving it. We all, male and female, owe it to our daughters to ensure that by the time they enter the employment market bias is a distant memory of times past.

Emma Sears, IA policy adviser, culture & HR at the Investment AssociationI work closely with HR teams in the investment management industry and it is clear that our members are committed to combatting any bias or inequality that may exist within their firms. There is no single quick fix as change is required on many levels but, what will make a significant impact is driving genuine cultural change. Creating a culture of inclusivity and acceptance across the whole organisation is fundamental – a culture in which staff feel comfortable being themselves, feel safe to call out any inequalities or biases they may experience and a clear no-tolerance culture for discriminatory behaviour.

Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety OneI think the biggest obstacle women face is that most people do not recognise that they have bias. The words 'unconscious bias' have almost become weaponised. If we could get beyond that and realise that everyone tends to assess others with their personal preconceptions and that most people revert to hiring in the mirror – it would go a long way to helping every person bring their A-game into the workplace.

Bev Shah, the founder and chief executive of City HiveWe all have biases, both conscious and unconscious that have formed over time through evolution, nurture and life experiences. Some we were born with to help keep us alive. The structures we live and work in and rules we are governed by are skewed as a result of a historic compounding of decisions made by people who have similar biases. An avalanche of diversity amongst decision makers is need to break the bias.

Jill Jackson, CEO at The Big ExchangeOver my 26 years in the Asset Management industry, I have seen great progress on equality delivered by some inspirational people but there is so much more to be done. To keep driving the necessary change I want to be personally accountable for the change I can deliver. From calling out behaviours that belong in the past, to taking part in industry initiatives that all have the same goal – creating a more equitable workplace where everyone can thrive. My next action is to speak at the forthcoming Inclusive Women’s Network event in Edinburgh, being hosted by the talented El Marlow from FNZ.

Samara Cohen, chief investment officer of ETF and index investments (EII) at BlackRockMy personal professional mission is to make markets, and careers in markets, more accessible and inclusive. Over the past three decades, I have been focused on building a space for myself while championing women and others who feel like they don’t “fit in” with our industry. My focus remains on bringing together people with perspectives that are my broader than my own. By putting the right people in the right positions, we not only help them do their best work, but maximise our chances of successfully solving the important issues that investors are facing. So, I say to women, or to anyone interested in our industry but worried they do not see enough leaders who look like them, to find their purpose and lean into their passion. The industry – and investors – will be better for it.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment CompaniesI joined the Association of Investment Companies in 1997, as a fresh-faced press officer from a trendy PR agency. Suddenly I was surrounded by men in grey suits with a grey attitude towards women and their role in the workplace and fewer than 5% of investment company directors were women. Over the years, I have brought colour to the sector, literally in my brightly coloured dresses and metaphorically by ensuring investment companies get the recognition they deserve. I have championed better representation of women in the investment company industry and have always been willing to speak out against discrimination. Now 35% of investment company directors are female but there is more work to do – see our website, Pathway. I am determined to continue to bravely, boldly and colourfully stand up to bias against women.

Jenny Christian, business development manager at Brooks Macdonald “We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded.” – Sheryl SandbergThis quote summarises the importance of female representation to create a more inclusive culture. Representation is key to breaking down biases, not only from a gender perspective, but also for diversification more broadly. It requires different voices to not only have a seat at the table, but for those voices to be heard by those around the table. We need women in organisations to be visible in order to create confidence and space for assumptions and biases to be challenged.

Tatjana Greil-Castro, co-head public markets and a portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co Creating an environment where women feel safe and comfortable enough to reach their full potential can help break biases. Women can often be less outwardly confident than their male counterparts, but this does not mean they are any less capable. I think the key to creating an environment that feels ‘safe’ is to be curious about others around you without holding judgement. This gentle inquisitiveness, combined with an encouraging and supportive approach, can help give women the confidence to grow and flourish. This attitude can be applied to all colleagues who, in turn, can ‘pay it forward’, helping to break preconceived ideas.