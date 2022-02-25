Editor's letter: Targeted protection

The latest geopolitical disaster comes following an already-volatile year for markets, with global inflation, supply chain squeezes and central bank tightening causing a sharp style rotation.

UK inflation of 5.5% has economy in 'chokehold' with peak yet to come

After 12 years of equity markets largely moving at a steady upward trajectory, investors may be thinking about, quite literally, hedging their bets.

The IA Targeted Absolute Return sector has fallen foul to a wide range of criticism over recent years - and justifiably so, in many cases. But that does not mean to say there are not portfolios residing in the wide-ranging sector that can offer investors protection - and even strong total returns - when equity and bond markets are otherwise struggling.

Using data from FE fundinfo, I looked at the funds in the sector to have achieved the highest number of positive monthly performance periods over the last three years, as well as a lower annualised volatility than the MSCI All-Country World index.

For reference, the MSCI ACWI has an annualised volatility of 15.6% over three years to the end of January, and 83 positive performance periods out of 156.

Seven funds in the 109-strong sector managed to achieve at least 100 positive monthly periods while keeping their volatility below 10%. The front runner on all counts, with 107 positive months and an annualised volatility of 2%, is the £3bn TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit fund, which has returned 4.5% over the last three years.

The £352m Aegon Absolute Return Bond fund takes home the silver medal, with 106 positive months, an annualised volatility of 2% and a three-year total return of 4.9%.

Other funds that deserve an honourable mention include Federated Hermes Absolute Return Credit, Liontrust GF Absolute Return Bond, Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy Target Return, SVS Brooks Macdonald Defensive Capital and BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return.

But despite the market turmoil we have seen over recent months, some investors are still looking for diversification, but with higher returns than the aforementioned funds.

Deep Dive: The role of absolute return funds

This week's Big Interview is with Tony Stenning, CEO of Atlantic House, who told Investment Week that his mission is to make investors understand that derivatives are not alchemy - and that they can successfully achieve very predictable long-term, equity-like returns for investors.

We also spoke to Kernow CIO Alyx Wood and CEO Ed Hugo, who have launched a UK long/short equity fund that they describe as "high-risk, high-return", but which offers very low correlation to broader markets.

Meanwhile, our Deep Dives this week focus on alternatives, with PUT options, social housing, bitcoin and market-neutral strategies all being suggested as good hedges against stockmarket falls.