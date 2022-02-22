The New North/South divide

As the virus began to spread worldwide, North Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea quickly implemented strict lockdown restrictions and rolled out extensive test-based programmes to curb the domestic spread of the virus. As a result, they were 'first-in and first-out' of the pandemic. Across the pond, countries in the South, particularly Southeast Asia, were slightly slower to react and struggled to contain the virus, leading to severe disruptions in economic activity, slower growth, and a stuttering reopening.

The stark north/south difference can also be evidenced by the stock market performance - North Asian markets significantly outperformed their Southeast-Asian peers. Even though China's stock market has struggled due to the regulatory clampdown - it is still trading at a higher level than markets in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Looking underneath the hood, it is clear why North Asian countries have outperformed. Over the last two years, we have seen technology companies perform strongly, benefitting from secular growth drivers and minimal interruption from the pandemic: many workers adapted to working from home, demand for goods and services rose, and there is often no need for physical locations when interacting with customers. These trends drove strong demand for different types of tech companies last year, and some have continued to be in vogue this year amid the threat of renewed lockdowns.

The companies that performed well during the peak of the pandemic and continued to be in vogue throughout 2021 are well represented within North Asian indices. Tech makes up 72% of Taiwan's index and 47% of South Korea's, with Taiwan Semiconductor (44%) and Samsung Electronics (31%) the major constituents of the respective indices.

In China, the story is more nuanced. Though the tech sector accounts for only 7% of the index, the reclassification of GICS sectors in 2018 saw tech giants Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan move into sectors such as communication services and consumer discretionary. As a result, we saw the weights of these sectors receive a boost, whilst the tech weighting decreased significantly.

In the South, tech companies hardly feature on the indices in Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. The underrepresentation of these fast-growing companies within these indices means that they missed out on the substantial gains registered in 2020, as well as the sustained growth rally we have experienced in 2021.

A closer look at the industry make up of these countries sheds further light on why they might continue to lag in the short term. In Thailand, the sudden drop in tourism flows - which accounts for about a fifth of GDP and 20% of employment - dealt a massive blow to the economy, particularly small/medium-sized businesses in contact intensive sectors. A similar story can be found in the Philippines, an economy dependent on services, manufacturing, and agriculture - companies within these sectors struggled as the economy came to a halt to curb the spread of the virus.

Levelling-up underway

That being said, it is not all doom and gloom, and we believe there is scope for Southeast Asian economies to catch up with their Northern counterparts. The resumption of global travel and full reopening of the service sector should serve as a strong boost to those countries and companies that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

Longer-term, Asia's growth story remains positive as the structural trends remain intact. It remains the fastest-growing region globally, and three key factors suggest it is set for further disruption: population, technology, and urbanisation. Though Asian countries make up more than half of the world's middle class, they only account for only 41% of that group's consumer spending. That figure is set to exceed 50% by 2032. Secondly, the rapid technological advancement and adoption happening across the region will strengthen the digital infrastructure and provide greater resistance to unexpected shocks.

Furthermore, seven out of ten of the world's largest cities in 2030 will be in Asia. Urbanisation drives growth and Asia is leading the charge - it is widely predicted that 90% of global urban growth will occur in Africa and Asia

The region has tremendous growth potential, despite the challenges these countries are currently experiencing. Having driven global growth in recent decades, Asia's role in the world economy is set to become more meaningful still, despite the short-term pains we are currently seeing play out.

Mike Kerley is portfolio manager of the Henderson Far East Income Trust