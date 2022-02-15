Navigating the uncertain higher inflationary environment

Will it continue to be on an upward trajectory? How long will this period of higher inflation last? How will it affect financial markets and economies and investors, and how can they mitigate against any potential repercussions?

Inflation has risen sharply in many economies.

In the US, the headline CPI is currently running at around 7%, its highest since the early 1980s. In the eurozone and the UK, CPI inflation is now above 5%. Higher inflation poses a significant challenge to the global economy. In the first instance, it imposes a higher cost of living for many consumers and increases costs for many businesses. In addition, higher inflation could force central banks to tighten monetary policy. We have already seen policy tightening from several central banks, including the Bank of England. Over the next few months, we could see policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and even the European Central Bank.

Ultimately, higher inflation could threaten the world economy's recovery. If inflation turns out to be more stubborn than many expect, this would also pose a longer-term threat to economic growth. Over the last few decades, we have grown used to a world economy that has generated solid real growth and low and stable inflation. But higher inflation and interest rates could generate more volatility in the real economy, with inevitable implications for corporate profits and equity returns.

Outlook for inflation

As the surge in inflation has been sharper and lasted longer than expected, it has put a question mark on the widely held view that this increase is likely to be temporary, and it will start to moderate in the course of 2022.

In my opinion, there are three reasons why inflation could prove more long-lasting than many expect.

First, the scale of the supply chain problems that we are currently seeing is likely to continue throughout 2022 and even in 2023. Many companies across the world are facing persistent labour shortages, which is a cause for concern. In the UK, labour markets are very tight. Following Brexit, many workers who previously filled various positions in retail and hospitality have relocated back to Europe, and their labour cannot be replaced easily without the lure of higher wages.

The absence of raw materials is also creating difficulties and it is likely to remain a big issue throughout the next couple of years. This comes at a time when there is very strong demand growth in the US and Europe.

Second, even once the short-term bottlenecks in the supply chain have been overcome, and businesses go back to a near normal environment, it is likely that we will see some long-lasting structural shifts in the shape of global trade, migration, and the labour markets.

Furthermore, structurally looser fiscal policy and accommodative monetary policy will further increase inflation. We need to recognise that there has been a huge fiscal and monetary stimulus, not just in the US, but also in Europe and a combination of strong stimulus in the major developed economies is also going to lead to higher-for-longer inflation.

While the uncertainty around levels of inflation continues, it makes sense for investors to guard against the threat of sustained higher prices through investments in inflation-linked securities, dividend-paying stocks, and companies with pricing power. Those strategies may not fully shield them from inflation, but they may help mitigate the impact.

As we look into the proverbial crystal ball, it does not look like we are on the verge of a 1970s-style inflation spiral, but inflation is going to be more persistent than central banks currently imagine. It is going to be potentially higher in 2022 and 2023 than they would like, and it will pose a policy challenge, but at least it is going to coincide with strong GDP growth. This combination of strong GDP growth and stubborn inflation are going to be the defining characteristics of the global economy in 2022.

Robert Lind is an economist at Capital Group