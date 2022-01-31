Gallery: Outlook for China in the Year of the Tiger

As we enter the Year of the Tiger, investment professionals give their outlook for China in the year ahead. Many warn of a challenging environment in the short term, but they are still seeing plenty of opportunities. They warn that investors need to be careful to pick stocks and sectors that are aligned with government policy and be prepared for slowing momentum in the beginning of the year.

Ed Smith, Co-CIO, Rathbone Investment ManagementThe downside risks to China’s economy have diminished in recent months and the outlook has improved a little. But not by enough to make us bullish about EM equities outperforming significantly in the year of the tiger. EM equities tend not to outperform unless China’s credit impulse is positive, and so to change our judgement about the relative prospects for EM equities in the next six months, we would have to see China’s policymakers abandoning their recent reticence to provide significant broad-based stimulus, in the way they did in 2016-2017.

Mark Atkinson, head of marketing and investor relations at Alliance TrustThe Alliance Trust portfolio is not massively exposed to China. We see near-term risks and opportunities elsewhere. However, China is an exciting long-term investment opportunity and it will play a much bigger part in the global economy and stock markets in the future, albeit in a potentially more politically polarised world. The key is to be invested aligned with the China communist party’s policies. The struggle comes when you go against what they are trying to achieve. Broadly stocks recently impacted by regulatory policies were technology stocks, ie gaming stocks, private online education services companies and food delivery companies.

Sharukh Malik, portfolio manager, Guinness Best of China fundIn response to what is, by China’s standards, a weak macro environment, we think the government is likely to loosen fiscal and monetary policy in 2022. This should lead to an improvement in growth and sentiment towards China, potentially leading to a rerating. Stability was the core theme at the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), a key event that sets the economic agenda for 2022. For the first time, the CEWC mentioned weaker expectations as a challenge facing the economy and mentioned a fall in demand for the first time since 2015. The CEWC called for pro-growth fiscal and monetary support. We expect this to include front-loaded infrastructure investments, green energy investments, tax cuts and targeted monetary loosening.

Tetsuji Sano, chief Asia economist, research department, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management China’s economic momentum should slow further in the first quarter of this year, mainly due to weaker consumption. However, we expect economic growth of 5% for 2022, with economic momentum picking up toward the fourth quarter, supported by pro-growth policies. Monetary policy should play a more important role, as the government maintains focus on fiscal sustainability. We believe that PBOC may make additional rate cuts after an initial cut in January. We expect CNY to stabilise relatively, supported by a high trade balance surplus as well as capital inflows into bond markets, despite the incoming US rate hike phase. The zero-corona policy should continue to work well due to sophisticated covid-tracking IT and software.

Michael Flitton and Fay Ren fund managers, Cerno Pacific fund2021 was the year regulation moved to the forefront for investors in China. 2022 is likely to see more of the same, in our view. The most helpful analogy in this climate is bamboo. Bamboo is traditionally used in construction for its superior ability to bend, rather than break under pressure like other materials. The companies that are likely to prosper are those that work in accord with official policy. This has always been the case but is even more so today. Specific areas of opportunity include companies supporting digitisation, improved environmental standards, healthcare upgrading, and leadership in niche industrial applications.

Kamil Dimmich, fund manager, Pacific North of South EM All Cap Equity fund The Chinese market has been one of the worst performers globally over the past year, largely driven by two themes: technology giants and property companies. We have been cautious on the valuations of Chinese technology companies for some time and have written about the risks of assuming endless growth and monopolistic profits. The government’s cracked down on several fronts including financial services, education and gaming. Growth investors sold the sector and led value investors like us to take an interest. A number of these companies look attractively valued today. Secondly, growth of the largest property sector companies was built on extreme leverage, oftentimes disguised, and a property bubble. The government has slowed the property market which makes their business models untenable. The impact on China’s GDP growth has led authorities into a loosening cycle, just as the rest of the world is raising rates.

Pieter Fourie, fund manager, Sanlam Global High-Quality fundNot long ago, the market was calling China un-investable. However, Chinese stocks appear inexpensive compared to the US, reflecting extreme pessimism.Our Chinese companies are high-quality companies with exceptional balance sheet strength, averaging net cash and investments of $121 billion, attractive operating margins and high-teens growth prospects over the medium term. As long-term investors in companies like Tencent, NetEase and YUM China they offer a significant runway for growth in e-commerce, online gaming and cloud-based services as well as discretionary spending, at valuations highly discounted compared to the overall market. We have been bearish on Chinese real estate and financials for some time and continue to avoid these areas. Instead, we focus on the wider communications, technology and consumer discretionary areas within China where the outlook is strong.