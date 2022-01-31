Gallery: Outlook for China in the Year of the Tiger

clock • 1 min read
Outlook for China in the year of the tiger
Cny 2022 tiger roi 1 580x358
1 smith edward roi 1 580x358
2 atkinson mark roi 1 580x358
3 malik sharukh roi 1 580x358
4 tetsuji sano roi 1 580x358
5 flitton ren roi 1 580x358
6 dimmich kamil roi 1 580x358
7 fourie pieter roi 1 580x358
Brocklebank dan 2022 roi 1 580x358
Cny 2022 tiger roi 1 580x358
1 smith edward roi 1 580x358
2 atkinson mark roi 1 580x358
3 malik sharukh roi 1 580x358
4 tetsuji sano roi 1 580x358
5 flitton ren roi 1 580x358
6 dimmich kamil roi 1 580x358
7 fourie pieter roi 1 580x358
Brocklebank dan 2022 roi 1 580x358
As we enter the Year of the Tiger, investment professionals give their outlook for China in the year ahead. Many warn of a challenging environment in the short-term, but they are still seeing plenty of opportunities. They warn that investors need to be careful to pick stocks and sectors that are aligned with government policy and be prepared for slowing momentum at the beginning of the year. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

The need to uncover fund manager conflicts has never been greater

MPC should ignore the noise and avoid another rate hike

More on Asia

Gerrit Smit of Stonehage Fleming
US

Deep Dive: 'The importance of investing with a purpose'

Focus on well-managed companies with strong balance sheets

Gerrit Smit
clock 31 January 2022 • 3 min read
China's economy in the year of the tiger
Asia

China's economy in the year of the tiger

For China, the year ahead holds special political and economic significance.

Zhennan Li
clock 31 January 2022 • 4 min read
What to expect after Kishida's first 100 days
Asia

What to expect after Kishida's first 100 days

Last year saw yet another change in leadership in Japan, as Yoshihide Suga resigned as prime minister after less than a year.

Yu Shimizu
clock 31 January 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot