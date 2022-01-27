Moving the dial on climate action: What are the industry's objectives for 2022?

We saw record and still growing interest from retail investors in responsible investment products, and the UK's Presidency of COP26 in Glasgow brought a laser-focus on climate change, and the need for urgent change.

There is no doubt about the widespread agreement of the need for action. But there is a long way to go, and with the government and the general public unsurprisingly worried by the rising cost of living, we must ensure the commitment to net zero does not fall behind other competing, and by no means unimportant, priorities. Progress must continue this year.

How can investment managers play their part and use their influence, and what do we hope to see from government to make the most impact?

First our commitment to long-term stewardship must not drop. Although COP26 facilitated a range of crucial debates and conversations for industry bodies and policymakers, it is important that we now translate these into long-term, tangible, aims and actions.

To do this we need to see global harmonisation of corporate reporting on climate.

Investment Week digital edition - 31 January 2022

Investment managers need high-quality and comparable data on the risks that companies face from climate change to make well informed climate related investment decisions, and these measures will be pivotal for investors and companies to work together to achieve the Paris Agreement targets.

The creation of a new International Sustainability Standards Board is therefore very welcome.

The industry now has the opportunity to shape the work of the ISSB as it appoints its board and global leadership team and consults this year on a proposed climate disclosure standard.

Second, we will continue to emphasise the need for clear, detailed frameworks, and portfolio alignment tools. This goes hand-in-hand with sector specific pathways and increasing investment opportunities.

The IA has long been advocating for more detail on these pathways, which are crucial if we are to ensure a smooth transition to a greener future. Every sector will have different drivers and constraints shaping their path to transition to net zero and their contribution to meeting the Paris Agreement goals.

We have seen the Treasury echo this call and outline a plan to introduce decision-useful information on sustainability for financial market decision makers within its Greening Finance paper last year.

However, while the government is focused on ensuring the private sector provides detailed information on its strategy for net zero transition, we are yet to see it make significant inroads in detailing the regulatory environment that will govern different private sectors' transition plans.

This will be an area we will continue to focus our attention on, and advocate for specific policy interventions when necessary to facilitate net zero across all sectors.

We will also keep encouraging companies to take meaningful action now, and provide these transition plans.

Schroders Capital completes acquisition of Amsterdam-based asset management firm

Another key area where more work needs to be done, is around definitions and agreeing what exactly is ‘green' or ‘sustainable' - especially at a global level.

It is widely understood within our industry that although demand and interest in ‘ESG' (itself a poorly defined term), or responsible investment products, is strong, the lack of consistency around describing these terms remains a significant barrier, and a frustration for clients.

We remain committed to the highest standards of delivery and disclosure, which is a fundamental part of ensuring a well-functioning investment management market with the customer at the core.

We must ensure the UK's new green taxonomy is compatible with international equivalents and suitable for global enterprises and we are working closely with our members to implement the practical steps forward and set in place a clear foundation to help investors better understand the opportunities available to them.

There is a compelling case for policymakers, investment managers and clients, to move the dial on tackling climate change and make meaningful long-term change.

The challenge will be to ensure momentum is kept up, and the positive sentiments from last year are turned into ongoing and positive action this year.

Chris Cummings is chief executive of the Investment Association