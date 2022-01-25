The metaphorical closing bell

I recall in the summer of 2000, long after the Nasdaq index had peaked in March. Earlier that year, the majority of investors still expected technology stocks to move up to new highs - the proceeding sideways move through the summer was thought to be just a pause in an ever-upward trend. Of course, in looking back, the mistakes are obvious to see, but at the time they were not.

Instead, at the end, stock market bubbles go ‘hiss' and not ‘pop' as confidence leaks away, slowly at first but then faster.

More recently, there has been a fashion towards growth stocks which has seen their valuations rise inexorably higher. Many of these businesses are undeniably good, possibly even great businesses. That does not mean however, that their valuation is infinite. Recently a key driver for their ever-higher valuations has been ever-lower bond yields. Ultimately, these are long-duration assets; the majority of their cash flows delivered far into the future, which makes their valuations extremely sensitive to the discount rate applied to value them.

But ever-lower bond yields are now in the rearview mirror.

Omicron infection rates are declining in South Africa and the UK, and similar trends can be anticipated in other countries. With the virus shifting from being a pandemic to becoming endemic, the tail risk of further economically damaging lockdowns and further yield-depressing central bank bond purchase programs has dramatically receded. Instead, we find ourselves facing the opposite; a resurgence in inflation that is certainly more persistent than was believed only just a few months ago. Bringing price increases back down to pre-pandemic levels will inevitably require much higher interest rates than we have become used to.

Investment Week digital edition - 24 January 2022

In believing the recent bout of price rises is ‘transitory', the Federal Reserve had assumed that once the pandemic was over, the economy (and inflation), would simply revert back to its previous state, having suffered zero side effects. Instead, we find that the pandemic has left dangerous scars on the economy that will take many years to recover from and these scars have a significant inflationary influence.

First, there is a shortage of workers that will remain for years.

Several million workers in America retired as a roaring stock market drove pension pots to reach target levels several years earlier than predicted. Many workers simply quit jobs they disliked to go and do something they did enjoy. And finally, many new workers could not be trained during the pandemic to fill the shoes of those who had naturally retired, leaving a smaller pool of trained labour available today. This combination, together with companies aggressively looking to hire, has given workers the strongest bargaining position for decades. The outcome is higher wages which then get passed on as higher prices. A dreaded wage-price spiral that was unimaginable at the end of last year, is now a rapidly growing threat.

Second, there was a lack of investment in productive capacity during the depths of the pandemic.

It was not just inventories that were run down, whole new factories were not built. The current shortage of semiconductors was not caused by the destruction of any existing capacity. What has happened is that demand has bounced back strongly, but the factories that would have met that extra demand simply do not exist today because the investment was not made. in the depths of the pandemic. And when too much money chases too few goods, inflation is the result.

So as the bond market's expectations continue to adjust to this rapidly changing environment, higher bond yields will likely feed through to lower valuations for growth stocks. At the same time, the outlook for many lowlier rated, less fashionable cyclical stocks is improving; a stone quarry that has pricing power but has limited variable costs; a bank that can expand its margin between deposit rates and lending rates; a distributor that adds a fixed percentage mark up.

With the pandemic entering, hopefully, its final phase, the aftereffects will be around for many years to come. As with many major world events, the long-term consequences are not obvious at the time but in retrospect, the changes are clear. Unfortunately, as investors, we do not have the luxury of hindsight and are required to identify turning points and act accordingly.

If only someone rang a bell.

Hugh Grieves is manager of the Premier Miton US Opportunities fund